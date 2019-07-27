Voloridge Investment Management Has Lowered Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Position by $16.15 Million as Share Price Rose; Marshall Wace Llp Lowered Its United Continent (UAL) Holding as Stock Declined

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 92.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc sold 237,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,493 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, down from 256,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $73.69. About 4.02 million shares traded or 27.12% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.89 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.43 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Hldrs Reject ‘Mini-Tender’ Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth in 2018; 23/03/2018 – On World Water Day 2018, Colgate Asks People To Turn Off The Faucet While Brushing; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES; 25/05/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Colgate-Palmolive; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT FOR FULL YEAR IN SUPPORT OF NEW PRODUCTS; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS SAYS VOLUME GROWTH OF 4 PCT IN QTR

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in United Continent (UAL) by 27.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 24,244 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 62,510 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99M, down from 86,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in United Continent for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $93.36. About 1.44M shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 23.57% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 30/03/2018 – United and Mesa Airlines Receive Tentative Approval to Increase to Daily Service Between Houston and Havana; 08/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES APRIL CAPACITY UP 6.1% :UAL US; 14/03/2018 – United Air Called On to Explain Its High Rate of Pet Deaths; 25/05/2018 – Trump administration opposes requiring ‘reasonable’ airline baggage fees; 13/03/2018 – UNITED AIR CFO SAYS UNITED `ACTIVELY’ PURSUING BUYING USED JETS; 05/03/2018 – United Airlines’ executives unveil a plan to replace bonuses; 27/03/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES – WILL EXTEND SEASONAL SERVICE BETWEEN SAN FRANCISCO AND AUCKLAND TO YEAR-ROUND BEGINNING APRIL 2019; 24/05/2018 – UNITED REACHES RESOLUTION WITH OWNER OF DOG DIED IN PLANE: CNBC; 09/05/2018 – SkyWest, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 per Share; 17/04/2018 – United Continental 1Q Adj EPS 50c

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usg Corp (NYSE:USG) by 17,808 shares to 128,207 shares, valued at $5.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in A by 43,212 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,733 shares, and has risen its stake in La Jolla Pharm (NASDAQ:LJPC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Capital Management Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 26,533 shares. The Ohio-based Advisors Limited Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Quantbot Techs Lp invested in 20,755 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Whittier Trust Co has 0% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 40 shares. Florida-based Raymond James Fincl Services has invested 0% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). New York-based Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.08% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) invested in 0% or 84 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 12,800 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 5,379 are owned by Bbt Cap Limited Company. Prudential Financial reported 515,041 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 140,300 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Incorporated holds 2.26% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) or 283,164 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 379,643 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0% or 30 shares. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Limited holds 397,855 shares.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $3.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 14,539 shares to 56,364 shares, valued at $15.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 2,908 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,954 shares, and has risen its stake in Dxc Technology Co.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $372,590 activity.