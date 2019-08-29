Voloridge Investment Management Has Increased Stake in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) as Shares Rose; Western Digital (WDC) Share Value Rose While Verition Fund Management Trimmed Its Holding by $402,624

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 637.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc bought 18,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 21,105 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04 million, up from 2,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $220.13. About 605,836 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018

Verition Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 40.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc sold 8,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The hedge fund held 12,326 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $592,000, down from 20,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.30B market cap company. The stock increased 3.07% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $55.08. About 2.95M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Net $61M; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 09/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL TO INVEST 500B YEN IN TOSHIBA CHIP JV: NIKKEI; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Digital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDC); 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – Western Digital Provides Cost-Effective, Hybrid-Cloud Backup and Recovery Solution with StorReduce Software for Enterprises

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $3.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 19,135 shares to 12,057 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bwx Technologies Inc by 14,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,374 shares, and cut its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR).

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Edwards SAPIEN 3 TAVR Receives FDA Approval For Low-Risk Patients – PRNewswire” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 314% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why We Like Edwards Lifesciences Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:EW) 23% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Edwards Lifesciences (EW) on Watch on SAPIEN 3 Recall – StreetInsider.com” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “E W Scripps Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj reported 22,000 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has 709 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp stated it has 2.58 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Fincl Architects has 0.18% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Los Angeles & Equity Inc has 0.05% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). 176,290 are held by Ccm Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company. First Allied Advisory Svcs holds 0.03% or 19,624 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag accumulated 592,516 shares. 120,049 are owned by United Advisers Limited Liability. Staley Capital Advisers reported 8,778 shares stake. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 39,698 shares. Adage Capital Prns Group stated it has 0.03% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Point72 Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Retail Bank Of America Corp De owns 2.64M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability reported 0.02% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC).

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $2.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 24,855 shares to 29,855 shares, valued at $4.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 37,893 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,868 shares, and has risen its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA).