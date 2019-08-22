Voloridge Investment Management Has Increased Its Weight Watchers Intl New (WTW) Holding by $2.36 Million; Share Price Were Volatile; Allen Investment Management Raised Its Position in Sysco (SYY) by $2.89 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 3.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 43,801 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The hedge fund held 1.20 million shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.91 million, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $72.25. About 2.99 million shares traded or 11.23% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SALES INCREASED 6.1% TO $14.3 BLN; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – STORAGE AREA, PRINTING DEPARTMENT, COATING DEPARTMENT AT FACTORY PREMISES ARE HUGELY AFFECTED DUE TO FIRE; 13/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO SAYS STATE BANK OF INDIA HAS RECLASSIFIED CO’S CREDIT ACCOUNTS AS NPA; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63; 27/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO PURCHASE OF KENT FROZEN FOODS TO PHASEII; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Net $330.1M; 16/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 34th Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (WTW) by 88.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc bought 118,122 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 251,461 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.07M, up from 133,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $19.07 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical WTW News: 03/05/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS SEES FY EPS $3.00 TO $3.20, EST. $2.57; 17/05/2018 – ARTAL LUXEMBOURG S.A. REPORTS 31.4 PCT STAKE IN WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Revises Weight Watchers Outlook to Stable From Positive/; 08/03/2018 – Oprah-Backed Weight Watchers Takes on Blue Apron With Meal Kits; 16/05/2018 – Weight Watchers Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL INC – RAISED FY 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE TO AN EPS RANGE OF $3.00 TO $3.20; 30/04/2018 – Gilder Gagnon Howe Buys New 1.7% Position in Weight Watchers; 12/03/2018 – Weight Watchers at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 03/05/2018 – Weight Watchers 1Q Net $39.1M; 31/03/2018 – Retro Weight Loss — Barron’s

More notable recent Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “People in protest-hit Hong Kong eye Malaysia’s second-home programme – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Doubling Down on Misguided Marketing Isnâ€™t Helping Weight Watchers Stock – Investorplace.com” published on April 04, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: Apple, Facebook and Gold – Investorplace.com” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: WTW, WOR, EFX – Nasdaq” published on March 29, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Thereâ€™s Still Plenty of Upside Left in Medifast Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: February 01, 2019.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $3.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stars Group Inc by 30,142 shares to 101,530 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carvana Co by 42,211 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,731 shares, and cut its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold WTW shares while 41 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 54.86 million shares or 3.39% less from 56.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Empyrean Partners LP invested in 250,000 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.03% in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 31,768 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) for 30,050 shares. Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 134 shares. New South Capital Mngmt invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 23,599 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 14,361 shares or 0% of the stock. Hanson Doremus Invest reported 0% of its portfolio in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 10,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Comerica National Bank & Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). 18,723 are held by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. Morgan Stanley owns 278,077 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd, California-based fund reported 22,629 shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership accumulated 42,300 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $260,446 activity.

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sysco acquires small broadline distributor – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sysco to Webcast From the 2019 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on August 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sysco Acquires J. Kings Food Service Professionals – GlobeNewswire” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding Sysco (NYSE:SYY) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Trian Fund bought an activist stake in Legg Mason in 2Q19, reduced stake in PPG Industries – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32B and $3.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 20,918 shares to 25,478 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 18,141 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,880 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).