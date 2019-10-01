Voloridge Investment Management Has Increased Halliburton Co (HAL) Stake; As Erie Indty Co (ERIE) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Jackson Wealth Management Has Boosted Its Holding

Jackson Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Erie Indty Co (ERIE) by 160.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Wealth Management Llc bought 53,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 86,000 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.79 million, up from 33,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Erie Indty Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $182.57. About 77,971 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 02/05/2018 – Erie Indemnity Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Gustafson to vice president role; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Net $65.8M; 11/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Carlin to leadership role; 27/04/2018 – Erie Insurance Earns Highest Ranking in J.D. Power Insurance Shopping Study; 03/04/2018 – Erie Insurance releases police data showing daydreaming #1 on top 10 list of fatal distracted driving behaviors; 26/04/2018 – ERIE INDEMNITY CO – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $572.2 MLN VS $399.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Rev $572.2M; 24/04/2018 – Erie Insurance names Sheryl Rucker to senior vice president role; 21/04/2018 – DJ Erie Indemnity Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERIE)

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 35.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc bought 207,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 799,521 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.18 million, up from 591,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $18.43. About 6.57 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 25/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CO HAL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $59; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Operating Income Was $354 Million; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $619M, EST. $614.3M; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: N. AMERICA SHALE OIL IS NO LONGER A SWING PRODUCER; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q North American Rev $3.52B; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Swings To Profit In First Quarter — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – Halliburton Locks Up Top Talent as Oil Rivals Recruit (Correct); 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Net $46M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 104 investors sold HAL shares while 219 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 656.87 million shares or 0.58% more from 653.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capstone Invest Limited holds 105,432 shares. Dupont Mngmt owns 0.09% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 165,622 shares. City Co reported 1,180 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Missouri-based Stifel Corporation has invested 0.05% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Guardian Life Insur Of America reported 2,516 shares. Prudential Public Ltd stated it has 4.45 million shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Management Nv owns 1.28M shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 282 shares. Tru Company Of Vermont has 0% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 500 shares. Asset Mgmt has 0.07% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 64,078 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Co owns 2,000 shares. Sta Wealth Mngmt Limited Company reported 12,924 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 365,217 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Company holds 0.04% or 30,241 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Invest has invested 0.01% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL).

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $3.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 525,898 shares to 61,543 shares, valued at $4.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Reinsurance Grp Of America I (NYSE:RGA) by 7,903 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,091 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $154,800 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.85 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 24 investors sold ERIE shares while 45 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 15.79 million shares or 7.61% more from 14.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.03% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). State Street stated it has 0.01% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Columbia Asset Management owns 56,797 shares or 3.8% of their US portfolio. Pictet Asset Management owns 9,800 shares. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 18,270 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.16% or 178,140 shares in its portfolio. 48,306 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 20 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 21,295 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Inc reported 26,906 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management holds 0.04% or 1,660 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Corp owns 3,376 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 2.61 million shares. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 60,677 shares in its portfolio.

Jackson Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $318.34M and $459.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr by 6,926 shares to 60,497 shares, valued at $3.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 435,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,547 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH).