Voloridge Investment Management Has Increased Adobe (ADBE) Stake by $15.53 Million; Share Value Rose; Rockshelter Capital Management Cut Its Trinseo Sa (TSE) Position by $1.08 Million as Share Price Declined

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Trinseo Sa (TSE) by 21.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc sold 23,982 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 87,010 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94M, down from 110,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Trinseo Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $42.34. About 1.27M shares traded or 302.83% up from the average. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has declined 44.56% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSE News: 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q Adj EPS $2.76; 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.10 TO $2.28, EST. $2.18; 26/04/2018 – Trinseo Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Trinseo; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo Sees 2Q Net $93M; 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.76, EST. $2.60; 21/03/2018 Trinseo Invites Extruders to Experience the MAGNUM™ ABS Difference; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES TRINSEO TO Ba3 FROM B1; 16/05/2018 – Trinseo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trinseo SA, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSE)

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 2517.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc bought 58,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,684 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.17M, up from 2,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $294.65. About 2.65M shares traded or 1.97% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 23/05/2018 – MarketingLand: Adobe suits up for e-commerce competition with its purchase of Magento; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE; 27/03/2018 – Infogroup Announces Data Integration with Adobe Audience Marketplace; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Presenting at Adobe Summit Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE TO BUY MAGENTO COMMERCE; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 06/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Adobe Systems; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY SHR $1.55 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 26/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – 508 Compliance using Adobe Acrobat with MS Word

Analysts await Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.88 EPS, down 21.67% or $0.52 from last year’s $2.4 per share. TSE’s profit will be $76.77M for 5.63 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Trinseo S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 8,808 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Intrust State Bank Na holds 0.54% or 7,999 shares. Moreover, Rodgers Brothers has 0.13% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,650 shares. Firsthand Cap Management holds 20,000 shares. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership has 167,843 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems Trust Fund holds 9,697 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain owns 0.02% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,816 shares. First National Bank & Trust Of Mount Dora Trust Ser stated it has 14,360 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab accumulated 284,575 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 787 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Mgmt owns 0.15% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 92,419 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Flossbach Von Storch Ag has 92,128 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ser Ma reported 7.08M shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 211,099 shares.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $3.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conduent Inc by 61,865 shares to 100,756 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 79,889 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,748 shares, and cut its stake in Square Inc.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $101.33 million activity. Shares for $6.00M were sold by Parasnis Abhay. Rencher Bradley sold $7.39M worth of stock or 30,000 shares. 139,834 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares with value of $34.32M were sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU. 41,560 shares were sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW, worth $10.19 million on Thursday, January 24. The insider Lewnes Ann sold $720,480. On Tuesday, January 8 the insider GESCHKE CHARLES M sold $4.95 million.