Voloridge Investment Management Has Decreased Its Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Position; Profile of 5 Analysts Covering Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD)

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) stake by 57.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Voloridge Investment Management Llc sold 20,257 shares as Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL)’s stock declined 2.13%. The Voloridge Investment Management Llc holds 14,685 shares with $1.19 million value, down from 34,942 last quarter. Te Connectivity Ltd now has $30.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $89.77. About 1.01M shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – COMPANY EXPECTS FY ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.52 TO $5.58; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 09/05/2018 – TE Connectivity Announces Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Dividend Record and Payment Dates; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.39; 07/03/2018 – TE Connectivity showcases 400G connector and cable assembly solutions at OFC 2018; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – FY DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $3.70 TO $3.76; 18/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Debuts New Waterproof USB Type-C Connector; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q EPS $1.38; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Adj EPS $5.52-Adj EPS $5.58; 18/03/2018 – TE Connectivity Presents Heilind Asia with Asia Pacific 2017 Content Per Customer Award

Among 6 analysts covering Vodafone Group PLC (LON:VOD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Vodafone Group PLC had 38 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Berenberg on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Kepler Cheuvreux on Friday, June 21. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Thursday, April 25. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, May 15 by Credit Suisse. As per Wednesday, July 10, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. Deutsche Bank maintained Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) on Friday, August 9 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research given on Thursday, March 21. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 5 with “Overweight”. See Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.96% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Intrust Financial Bank Na reported 0.06% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Findlay Park Prns Llp accumulated 1.27 million shares. Advisor Partners Ltd Co accumulated 10,337 shares. Iat Reinsurance Co has 12,500 shares. Whittier Trust Communication Of Nevada, a Nevada-based fund reported 4,465 shares. 2,630 are held by Bluecrest Cap Mngmt. Pictet Asset Management accumulated 2.34M shares. Meyer Handelman Co stated it has 124,359 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Massmutual Com Fsb Adv owns 0% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 2 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.1% or 28,600 shares. Da Davidson & holds 0.09% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) or 62,226 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.02% or 64,642 shares. Cap Advsrs Ok has invested 0.52% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Massachusetts Ma reported 2.51M shares stake.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 411,294 shares to 590,277 valued at $69.62M in 2019Q1. It also upped Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) stake by 4,096 shares and now owns 7,766 shares. Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. TE Connectivity had 8 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 25 with “Overweight”. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $84 target in Monday, March 18 report.

Analysts await TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.35 per share. TEL’s profit will be $436.72M for 17.26 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by TE Connectivity Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.33% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.97% or GBX 1.46 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 149.08. About 38.94 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 25/04/2018 – VODAFONE – BHARTI AIRTEL AND VODAFONE HAVE AGREED A CAPITAL STRUCTURE AND DIVIDEND POLICY WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE IMPLEMENTED POST COMPLETION; 21/05/2018 – VODAFONE QATAR AGREES QAR 911M CREDIT LINE W/ BARWA BANK; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THE TWO BUSINESSES WILL CEASE TO OPERATE AS DISTINCT AND COMPETING ENTITIES; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group Deputy CFO Margherita Della Valle to Succeed Nick Read as CFO; 09/05/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND O2Dn.DE CEO: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD CREATE MONOPOLY IN GERMAN CABLE DISTRIBUTION; 29/05/2018 – Portugal antitrust body rejects Altice remedies in Media Capital deal; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group PLC FY Net Pft EUR2.44B; 09/05/2018 – British-based Vodafone will buy some European assets of U.S. cable company Liberty Global for $21.8 billion; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VALUES ACQUIRED OPERATIONS AT FY2019E MULTIPLES OF 12.5X OPFCF 1 AND 8.6X EBITDA; 29/03/2018 – VODAFONE – QATAR FOUNDATION COMPLETS ACQUISITION OF VODAFONE EUROPE’S STAKE IN JV COMPANY – VODAFONE, QATAR FOUNDATION – THAT CONTROLS VODAFONE QATAR

Vodafone Group Plc operates as a telecommunications firm worldwide. The company has market cap of 39.91 billion GBP. The firm offers voice, messaging, and data services across mobile and fixed networks; broadband and TV services; cloud and hosting for storing data and applications in the cloud, as well as Internet protocol-virtual private network services; roaming services; and converged communication services to small businesses and large multinational companies. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides M-Pesa, a mobile money service; GigaKombi; GigaTV, an advanced digital TV service; and Vodafone One, an integrated fixed, mobile, and TV service.

