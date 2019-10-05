Voloridge Investment Management Has Cut Holding in Verisign (VRSN) as Market Valuation Rose; United Parcel Service (UPS) Valuation Rose While Guyasuta Investment Advisors Lowered Its Stake

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold 3,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 97,153 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.03 million, down from 100,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $117.49. About 2.28M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Nando Cesarone International President; 05/03/2018 – Investing in China’s High-Growth Start-Ups (Video); 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Banning Util Auth, CA Wastetwr Rev Bnd Rtg To ‘AA-‘; 15/03/2018 – YOJEE LTD – TO COLLABORATE WITH UPS TO TEST CO’S BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IN UPS SPECIFIC SUPPLY CHAIN ENVIRONMENT; 13/04/2018 – INDOS SA INS1.WA – IRENEUSZ GLENSCZYK UPS HIS STAKE IN CO TO 48.44 PCT FROM 31.27 PCT IN SHARE ACQUISITION TRANSACTION; 10/05/2018 – UPS – UPS SHAREOWNERS DID NOT APPROVE PROPOSALS TO PREPARE AN ANNUAL REPORT ON LOBBYING ACTIVITIES; 06/03/2018 – UPS: Barber to Assume Responsibility for Global Small Package, Freight, Supply Chain and Freight Forwarding Units and Engineering; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups International Investment Bank To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 13/03/2018 – Donald Trump and Rex Tillerson: Timeline of Their Ups and Downs; 20/03/2018 – UPS Expands Marketplace Shipping Platform By Adding Houzz And Pricefalls Marketplace

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 80.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc sold 17,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 4,274 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $894,000, down from 21,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $184.34. About 480,903 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 24/04/2018 – VeriSign Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN SEES 2018 REV. $1.2B-1.215B

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22 million and $962.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5,363 shares to 258,318 shares, valued at $21.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 6,624 shares in the quarter, for a total of 286,202 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.75 billion for 14.33 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) reported 0.77% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Trust Co Of Toledo Na Oh has 0.39% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). B Riley Wealth Mngmt owns 2,654 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. New England Mngmt accumulated 1.11% or 15,776 shares. Td Asset Mgmt holds 0.08% or 511,220 shares. Intact Inv Management Inc reported 61,200 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Whitnell reported 0.01% stake. Ima Wealth accumulated 142 shares. Tdam Usa Inc reported 100,090 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 160,733 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability holds 0.13% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 7,594 shares. Strs Ohio holds 385,739 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Qci Asset Mgmt New York, a New York-based fund reported 100,760 shares. Daiwa reported 0.03% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

