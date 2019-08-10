Voloridge Investment Management Has Cut By $2.50 Million Its Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Holding; Disciplined Growth Investors Has Increased Its Southwestern Energy Co Com (SWN) Holding

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) stake by 28.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Voloridge Investment Management Llc sold 62,604 shares as Astrazeneca Plc (AZN)’s stock rose 16.22%. The Voloridge Investment Management Llc holds 153,825 shares with $6.22 million value, down from 216,429 last quarter. Astrazeneca Plc now has $117.00B valuation. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $44.77. About 4.12M shares traded or 26.91% up from the average. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 24/05/2018 – AbbVie: IMBRUVICA Plus GAZYVA Phase 3 iLLUMINATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Patients Met Primary Endpoint; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – US FDA ACCEPTS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR MOXETUMOMAB PASUDOTOX IN HAIRY CELL LEUKAEMIA; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX – TO DISCONTINUE GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN PROGRAM ACROSS ALL INDICATIONS; 08/05/2018 – EMA APPROVES LYNPARZA: MAINTENANCE OVARIAN CANCER; 12/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen: INVOKANA Showed Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 11/05/2018 – AstraZeneca’s drug Fasenra flops in COPD trial; 15/05/2018 – REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SMC HAS CONFIRMED THAT COMBINATION OF RX-3117 AND ABRAXANE IS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 21/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA US FDA APPROVES LOKELMA FOR ADULT HYPERKALAEMIA; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 11/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Molecular Partners and AstraZeneca announce collaboration on Molecular Partners’ ongoing oncology clinical study with MP0250 in EGFR-mutated NSCLC

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased Southwestern Energy Co Com (SWN) stake by 16.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc acquired 2.16 million shares as Southwestern Energy Co Com (SWN)’s stock declined 43.15%. The Disciplined Growth Investors Inc holds 14.87 million shares with $69.74 million value, up from 12.71M last quarter. Southwestern Energy Co Com now has $1.03 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.9. About 19.62M shares traded or 4.73% up from the average. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Southwestern Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWN); 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO; 14/03/2018 West Virginia orders ETP to stop some work on Rover natgas pipe; 07/05/2018 – West Virginia allows ETP to resume work on Rover natgas pipeline; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY SAYS ENTERED APRIL 26 CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH TOTAL COMMITMENTS OF $2 BLN & TOTAL MAXIMUM REVOLVING CREDIT AMOUNT OF $3.5 BLN – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Southwestern Energy at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – ON APRIL 26, CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH VARIOUS LENDERS & JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A. AS ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT & LENDER; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 22/05/2018 – Southwestern Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Southwestern Energy Rating Reflects Increasing Production

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 36.62% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.18 billion for 24.87 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.36% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AstraZeneca had 16 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, April 1. The stock of AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 14.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) stake by 10,042 shares to 17,466 valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1. It also upped Coca Cola European Partners stake by 9,223 shares and now owns 36,945 shares. Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) was raised too.

More notable recent AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AstraZeneca Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “AstraZeneca (AZN) Phase III FLAURA Trial Shows Positive Overall Survival in NSCLC – StreetInsider.com” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AstraZeneca’s Tagrisso improves survival in first-line lung cancer; shares up 2% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Lung Cancer Stocks That Could Soar in September – Nasdaq” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “AstraZeneca (AZN) and Merck’s (MRK) Lynparza met primary endpoint of significantly increasing time patients selected for BRCA1/2 or ATM mutations live – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 36 investors sold SWN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 544.79 million shares or 2.28% more from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Snow Lp has 0.04% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Blackrock Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 66.15 million shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.01% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 193,000 shares. Moreover, Chilton Management Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Schroder Mngmt Gp Inc reported 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.03% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 2.16M shares. Lathrop Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 0% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys accumulated 95,365 shares. Patten Group stated it has 15,590 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 5.70M shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd reported 375,375 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 266,800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has 10.38M shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Southwestern Energy had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $6 target in Monday, March 4 report. FBR Capital maintained Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) rating on Monday, March 11. Morgan Stanley has “Sell” rating and $3 target. MUFG Securities Americas Inc maintained Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) on Monday, March 4 with “Hold” rating.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased Under Armour Inc Cl A (NYSE:UA) stake by 20,293 shares to 2.26 million valued at $47.79M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Varian Med Sys Inc Com (NYSE:VAR) stake by 7,524 shares and now owns 745,296 shares. Sleep Number Corporation was reduced too.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $238,500 activity. Another trade for 100,000 shares valued at $191,000 was made by Way William J on Friday, August 9. Bott Julian Mark bought $47,500 worth of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) on Friday, August 9.