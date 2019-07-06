Voloridge Investment Management Has Boosted W & T Offshore (WTI) Position; Blue Edge Capital Has Cut Its Moody’s (MCO) Stake

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased W & T Offshore Inc (WTI) stake by 191.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Voloridge Investment Management Llc acquired 73,773 shares as W & T Offshore Inc (WTI)’s stock declined 0.61%. The Voloridge Investment Management Llc holds 112,373 shares with $775,000 value, up from 38,600 last quarter. W & T Offshore Inc now has $642.74M valuation. The stock increased 2.47% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.57. About 1.37M shares traded. W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) has declined 38.34% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WTI News: 15/05/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE INC WTI.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $1.50 TO $6.00; 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore: Investor Group and Company Agree to $230.5M Initial Capital Commitment; 12/03/2018 – W&T SEES PROJECT LEVEL COMMITMENT OF UP TO $419.6M; 22/03/2018 – W T K HOLDINGS BHD – FEB PALM KERNEL PRODUCTION 290.37 MT; 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore to Contribute 88.94% of Its Working Interest in 14 Projects to Joint Ventur; 12/03/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE – ANTICIPATED PROJECT LEVEL COMMITMENT FOR DRILLING PROGRAM OF UP TO $419.6 MLN; 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore Expects Project-Level Commitment of Up to $419.6M for 14 Identified Projects; 07/05/2018 – WT GROUP HOLDINGS LTD – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO DECREASE IN REVENUE RESULTING FROM SLOWDOWN OF PROGRESS OF CERTAIN PROJECTS; 30/04/2018 – W&T Offshore and Baker Hughes, a GE company Announce Strategic Agreement for Joint Exploration & Development Program of 14; 02/05/2018 – W&T Offshore 1Q Rev $134.2M

Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News; 23/03/2018 – MOODY'S SAYS SOUTH AFRICA'S LONG-TERM AND SHORT-TERM FOREIGN-CURRENCY BOND CEILINGS ARE ALSO UNCHANGED AT A3/PRIME-2; 04/04/2018 – Moody's Assigns Provisional (P)Baa3 To Yuexiu Property's Guaranteed Mtn Program And Baa3 Rating To The Proposed Notes Issuance; 04/05/2018 – Moody's Assigns Ba3 Corporate Family Rating To Unimin Corporation; 23/04/2018 – Moody's Assigns Aa2 To Harvest Operations' Notes Guaranteed By Knoc; 24/05/2018 – Moody's Downgrades Banco Mercantil Do Brasil's National Scale Rating And Places Its Ratings On Review For Downgrade; 20/03/2018 – Moody's Changes VW's Outlook to Stable From Negative and Affirms A3 Rating; 18/04/2018 – Moody's Assigns Enhanced A3 To Custodial Receipts, Series 2018-XF1067; 15/03/2018 – BRIEF-Swiss banks face house price correction risk but can weather downturn-Moody's; 27/04/2018 – Moody's 1Q Adj EPS $2.02; 11/04/2018 – Moody's Lifts Mexico's Outlook to Stable as Nafta Risk Recedes

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, down 4.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.04 per share. MCO’s profit will be $367.82M for 25.96 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.28% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased Ishares S&P Small Cap (IJS) stake by 2,681 shares to 25,346 valued at $3.74B in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares S&P Us Preferred Stock (PFF) stake by 3,198 shares and now owns 48,861 shares. Vanguard Growth (VUG) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Moody’s (NYSE:MCO), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Moody’s had 15 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, April 25. As per Tuesday, June 11, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. UBS maintained it with “Hold” rating and $170 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, January 8 by UBS. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, April 25. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, April 9 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Monday, February 25. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $165 target in Monday, January 7 report.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $188,520 activity. Ghauri Shahid had bought 7,000 shares worth $42,070 on Friday, March 15. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $51,000 was made by KATZ STUART B on Tuesday, May 7. $65,070 worth of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) was bought by Stanley B Frank. BOULET VIRGINIA bought $30,380 worth of stock.

