Voloridge Investment Management Has Boosted Position in Northrop Grumman (NOC) by $3.91 Million; Texas Instruments (TXN) Holding Upped by Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc bought 4,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 57,724 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12M, up from 52,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $122.82. About 3.83 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19; 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS $1.21 EX BENEFIT, EST. $1.10; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN)

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 34.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc bought 14,539 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 56,364 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.20 million, up from 41,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $367.91. About 841,563 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Raises 2018 View To EPS $15.40-EPS $15.65; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Had Seen 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 19.5%; 28/03/2018 – NORTHROP SAYS POLAND SIGNS LOI FOR IAMD IBCS; 08/04/2018 – Probes Point to Northrop Grumman Errors in January Spy-Satellite Failure; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Participate in Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 15/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Raises Dividend to $1.20; 30/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Victor H. Fazio to Retire From Board; 28/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Poland Agrees to Buy Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 09/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman, not SpaceX, reported to be at fault for loss of top-secret Zuma satellite; 15/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Increases Quarterly Dividend 9 Percent to $1.20 per Share

More notable recent Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CBP to expand use of facial recognition tech – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Northrop Grumman Appoints Todd Ernst as Vice President, Investor Relations – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Northrop Grumman’s (NYSE:NOC) Shareholders Feel About Its 137% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Boeing Strategically Withdraws From Air Force $60 Billion Nuclear Missile Program – Motley Fool” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Leidos tops Q2 earnings estimates, issues first dividend hike – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

