Voloridge Investment Management Decreased Its Visteon (VC) Position; Nexa Resources S.A.HARES (NEXA) SI Decreased By 19.47%

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased Visteon Corp (VC) stake by 66.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Voloridge Investment Management Llc analyzed 34,357 shares as Visteon Corp (VC)'s stock rose 0.43%. The Voloridge Investment Management Llc holds 17,269 shares with $1.16 million value, down from 51,626 last quarter. Visteon Corp now has $1.93B valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $68.97. About 241,762 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500.

Nexa Resources S.A.HARES (NYSE:NEXA) had a decrease of 19.47% in short interest. NEXA's SI was 339,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 19.47% from 421,100 shares previously. With 107,900 avg volume, 3 days are for Nexa Resources S.A.HARES (NYSE:NEXA)'s short sellers to cover NEXA's short positions. The SI to Nexa Resources S.A.HARES's float is 0.89%. The stock increased 2.96% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $9.39. About 107,731 shares traded or 28.54% up from the average. Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) has declined 38.05% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.05% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Nexa Resources S.A. Common Shares (NYSE:NEXA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Nexa Resources S.A. Common Shares has $14.7500 highest and $1200 lowest target. $13.25’s average target is 41.11% above currents $9.39 stock price. Nexa Resources S.A. Common Shares had 3 analyst reports since June 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, August 5. JP Morgan maintained Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) rating on Tuesday, June 4. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $1300 target.

Nexa Resources S.A., through its subsidiaries, primarily produces, refines, processes, and sells zinc in Peru and Brazil. The company has market cap of $1.25 billion. It explores, extracts, produces, and trades zinc, copper, and lead concentrates through its mining sites located in the regions of Pasco, Ica, and Moquegua in Peru. It has a 18.74 P/E ratio. The firm also has copper mining project located in the Conchucos District, Ancash Region; poly-metallic mining project located in the Ancash Region; and copper mining project located in the Huancavelica Region, as well as zinc mines in Vazante and Paracatu.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $302,860 activity. MANZO ROBERT also bought $195,020 worth of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) on Wednesday, June 5. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $107,840 was bought by Wilson Harry James.

Among 7 analysts covering Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Visteon Corp has $110 highest and $6200 lowest target. $77.86’s average target is 12.89% above currents $68.97 stock price. Visteon Corp had 13 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Longbow maintained the shares of VC in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, April 1 by UBS. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, July 30. The firm has “Hold” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, March 7. The stock of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) earned “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, April 26. The company was maintained on Friday, July 26 by Robert W. Baird. Jefferies upgraded Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) on Monday, April 29 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, April 23.

Analysts await Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, down 9.82% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.12 per share. VC’s profit will be $28.23M for 17.07 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Visteon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 260.71% EPS growth.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased Alcoa Corp stake by 16,576 shares to 26,144 valued at $736,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) stake by 95,861 shares and now owns 148,367 shares. Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) was raised too.