Voloridge Investment Management Decreased Its Holding in Pepsico (PEP) by $31.87 Million; As Toro Co (TTC) Shares Rose, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Has Decreased Its Stake

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 96.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc sold 261,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 9,563 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, down from 270,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $136.73. About 3.74 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev Up 14%; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: PLANS FOR N AMERICA BEVERAGES WILL IMPROVE RESULTS; 31/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation Gives Grants to Charities in New Bern, North Carolina — “Birthplace” of Pepsi-Cola; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi executives underlined their commitment to both businesses and intention to keep the two together; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.71, REV VIEW $65.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.415B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL STEP UP ADS ON PEPSI, FOCUS ON DIET, 0 SUGAR; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth at Least in Line with 2017 2.3%; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Toro Co (TTC) by 26.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 547,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 1.54 million shares of the tools and hardware company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.73 million, down from 2.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Toro Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $72.01. About 506,685 shares traded or 8.10% up from the average. The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) has risen 23.19% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TTC News: 30/05/2018 – EBIOSS EBI.MC – EXTENDS PERIOD TO CONFIRM TRANSACTION WITH BLACK TORO CAPITAL TILL JUNE 29; 23/04/2018 – Toro Supports 2018 Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation; 24/05/2018 – Toro Sees FY Revenue Growth 4; 22/04/2018 – DJ Toro Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTC); 21/03/2018 – TTC SUGAR TARGETS OVER HALF OF VIETNAM SUGAR MARKET SHARE; 24/05/2018 – TORO CO TTC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $2.66 TO $2.71; 24/05/2018 – Toro 2Q Effective Tax Rate 22.4; 19/04/2018 – TORO ENERGY ADVANCES BPD STUDIES FOR WILUNA URANIUM PROJECT; 14/05/2018 – All-New Horror Anthology Series GUILLERMO DEL TORO PRESENTS 10 AFTER MIDNIGHT, From The Acclaimed Academy Award-Winning Filmmak; 07/04/2018 – Motor racing-Toro Rosso’s Gasly stunned by Bahrain qualifying heroics

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.79 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $3.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN) by 20,887 shares to 32,827 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 101,013 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,027 shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD).

