Voloridge Investment Management Cut Position in Flir Sys (FLIR) by $1.78 Million; Splunk (SPLK) Shareholder Glynn Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $2.40 Million

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (FLIR) by 71.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc sold 37,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The institutional investor held 15,422 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $734,000, down from 53,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Flir Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $46.16. About 520,083 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 20/03/2018 – FLIR Launches Thermal Traffic Sensor for Vehicle-to-Everything Communication; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Rev $439.6M; 25/04/2018 – OES: U.S. Department of State Concludes $30 Million Settlement of Alleged Export Violations by FLIR Systems, Inc; 15/05/2018 – Empire Life Adds Maxar Technologies, Exits Flir: 13F; 21/05/2018 – WINTON ADDED FLIR, POOL, CVCO, PLCE, CENT IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – FLIR Systems Announces Webcast of Upcoming 2018 Investor Day; 25/04/2018 – STATE DEPT. CONCLUDES $30M SETTLEMENT W/ FLIR SYSTEMS; 12/04/2018 – Lorex Technology Launches Exclusive 2k HD MPX 8 Camera Security System Give-a-Way; 10/04/2018 – Brown Small Company Adds Alarm.com, Exits Flir; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q EPS 28c

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc. (SPLK) by 10.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 19,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 173,339 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.60 million, down from 192,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $123.54. About 967,774 shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 09/04/2018 – Splunk Closes Acquisition Of Phantom; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q REV. $311.6M, EST. $297.5M; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC – PROMOTED TIM TULLY TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Had Seen 2019 Revenue $1.625 Billion; 12/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Splunk President and CEO Doug Merritt for the latest on his analytics company’s disruptive story; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Raises 2019 View To Rev $1.645B; 04/04/2018 – FTC: 20180928: Splunk Inc.; Phantom Cyber Corporation; 25/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $114

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $3.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 20,832 shares to 65,443 shares, valued at $17.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 16,156 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,423 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. FLIR’s profit will be $80.01M for 19.56 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by FLIR Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.36% EPS growth.

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.51 EPS, up 1.92% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.85 actual EPS reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.