Voloridge Investment Management Cut Its Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Position as Stock Rose; Bank Of Italy Increases Position in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI)

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 15.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc sold 15,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 82,390 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.74M, down from 97,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $99.28. About 888,865 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 17/05/2018 – Marsh to Help Businesses Minimize Financial Loss From Pandemics; 05/04/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. vs William Marsh Rice University | FWD Entered | 04/05/2018; 27/04/2018 – Dave Levy Joins Mercer’s Sunrise, Florida Office as Principal, Client Management; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Net $690M; 14/05/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 30/04/2018 – Feinstein Institute hosts Marc Feldmann for Marsh Lecture; 30/05/2018 – Football Rumors: East Notes: Pats, Marsh, Dolphins, Carroo, Eagles; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Profit Rises; Operating Companies See Revenue Growth; 17/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Raises Dividend to 41.5c Vs. 37.5c; 27/04/2018 – Oliver Wyman and Deutsche Bank Release New Wealth Management Report: Dare to be Different

Bank Of Italy increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Italy bought 757,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The institutional investor held 7.57M shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.11M, up from 6.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Italy who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.14. About 1.60M shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 27/04/2018 – CNHI SEES FY INDUSTRIAL NET SALES ABOUT $28B, EST. $27.86B; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL: DEREK NEILSON APPOINTED INTERIM CEO; 16/04/2018 – CNH Industrial: Presentation on adoption of new accounting standards published on corporate website; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – NET INDUSTRIAL DEBT GUIDANCE CONFIRMED TO BETWEEN $0.8 BILLION AND $1.0 BILLION; 16/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – BENEFITS MODIFICATIONS ARE ESTIMATED TO RESULT IN A REDUCTION OF PLAN LIABILITY BY APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN TO $550 MLN; 19/03/2018 – CNH Industrial CEO Richard Tobin steps down; 18/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial to Launch $700 Mln Buyback Program; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S: CNHI Ba1 CFR AFFIRMED; OUTLOOK CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINESE IMPORT TARIFF WILL HURT WITH SCALE OF TARIFF (25%) RENDERING US SOYBEAN UNCOMPETITIVE IN THE GLOBAL MARKET IN SHORT TERM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Davenport Co Limited Co stated it has 0.17% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd Com owns 0.11% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 51,090 shares. Pggm has 784,392 shares. Raymond James Assocs reported 255,017 shares stake. Boston Prtnrs, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.45 million shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has 434,208 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 56 shares or 0% of the stock. Thematic Partners Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 144,510 shares. 18,245 were reported by Veritable Limited Partnership. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct invested in 1.54% or 470,760 shares. Brinker holds 84,055 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Dimensional Fund LP reported 1.56M shares. New York-based Epoch Inv Prtnrs has invested 0.1% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).