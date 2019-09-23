Voloridge Investment Management Continues to Hold Holding in Baidu (BIDU); Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Raised Its Akorn (AKRX) Position by $454,925

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 74.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc bought 125,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 294,256 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.53M, up from 168,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $105.16. About 2.84 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – Ql LU WILL NO LONGER SERVE AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMPANY STARTING IN JULY 2018; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Enters Into Definitive Agreements to Divest Its Fincl Services Business; 19/03/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu, Alibaba, BP Trade Actively; 18/05/2018 – CHINA’S BAIDU SAYS LU Ql STEPS DOWN AS COMPANY’S COO; 29/03/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Barclays, Baidu and Gold Fields Trade Actively; 22/03/2018 – BAIDU INC – PUBLIC OFFERING CONSISTS OF US$1 BLN OF 3.875% NOTES DUE 2023 AND US$500 MLN OF 4.375% NOTES DUE 2028; 28/04/2018 – BAIDU SAYS FINANCE ARM RAISED $1.9B FROM TPG, OTHERS; 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Entered Into Definitive Agreements With Certain Investors Relating to the Divestiture of Its Fincl Service Business, or Fincl Services Group; 10/04/2018 – SENSORO SAYS COMPLETED MULTI-MLN DOLLAR SERIES C ROUND OF FINANCING LED BY BAIDU VENTURES, NORTHERN LIGHT VENTURE CAPITAL, AMONG OTHERS

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Akorn Inc. (AKRX) by 142.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 90,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.78% . The institutional investor held 154,877 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $798,000, up from 63,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Akorn Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $517.19M market cap company. The stock increased 11.72% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $4.1. About 3.96M shares traded or 101.31% up from the average. Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) has declined 79.68% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.68% the S&P500. Some Historical AKRX News: 23/04/2018 – Akorn Asks Delaware Court to Require Fresenius Kabi to Fulfill Its Obligations under Merger Agreement; 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Akorn,; 15/05/2018 – Magnetar Adds Microsemi, Exits Alerian MLP ETF, Cuts Akorn: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Fresenius CEO defends cancelled Akorn deal; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Akorn May Benefit, Industry Production Up This Quarter; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Akorn, Inc. (AKRX); 18/05/2018 – FRESENIUS CEO SAYS HAVE FILED FOR SUFFICIENT LEVEL OF DAMAGES FROM AKORN; 06/03/2018 S&P PLACED AKORN, INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘DEV’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘B+’; 02/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Akorn, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018 (AKRX); 10/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Akorn, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77M and $815.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Class C by 2,403 shares to 10,683 shares, valued at $11.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 11,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,905 shares, and cut its stake in 3 Technologies Inc..

More notable recent Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Akorn Provides Preliminary Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:AKRX – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Akorn, Inc. (AKRX) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $3.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 36,902 shares to 116,934 shares, valued at $6.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8,287 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,891 shares, and cut its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT).

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Baidu (BIDU) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Chinese Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Baidu: ‘China’s Google’ Is Not Done Yet – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Near a 6-Year Low, Is Baidu a Buy? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 29, 2019.