Voloridge Investment Management Boosted Position in Ubs Group Ag (UBS); Westend Advisors Lowered Position in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by $2.85 Billion

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Ubs Group Ag (UBS) by 111.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc bought 79,611 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.89% . The institutional investor held 150,906 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, up from 71,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ubs Group Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.88. About 2.46M shares traded. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has declined 31.51% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical UBS News: 09/03/2018 – UBS Intends to Appeal Decision; 03/04/2018 – UBS Nominates Fred Hu to Board of Directors; 09/03/2018 – UBS Restates 2017 Net Profit on Higher Litigation, Regulatory Provisions; 23/04/2018 – UBS U.S. Wealth Business is Thriving — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – UBS 1Q Operating Income CHF7.7B; 19/04/2018 – UBS to Add Advisors in Hybrid Push — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – UBS Hires Credit Suisse Executive to Run Investment Banking in Switzerland; 23/04/2018 – UBS 1Q Net Pft CHF1.51B; 07/03/2018 – TDC TDC.CO – SAYS UBS GROUP AG HAS ON 28 FEBRUARY 2018 ACQUIRED FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS IN TDC BRINGING THEIR HOLDING OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS ABOVE 5% OF SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS; 23/04/2018 – Fitch: UBS Group AG’s Sound 1Q Results Reflect Value of Globally Diversified Leading Wealth Manager With Investment Banking Capabilities

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 27,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 353,046 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.73B, down from 380,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 6.53M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $3.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 20,257 shares to 14,685 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 99,492 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,259 shares, and cut its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 11,286 shares to 142,765 shares, valued at $35.30B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Corp. Bd. Etf (SCPB) by 106,664 shares in the quarter, for a total of 592,405 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 1.41M shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 1,614 shares. Monroe Retail Bank Trust Mi holds 0.43% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 12,832 shares. D Scott Neal Incorporated stated it has 2,696 shares. Levin Cap Strategies Lp holds 7,025 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Advisory Grp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). R G Niederhoffer Cap has invested 1.89% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Maple Capital holds 20,977 shares. Cibc Mkts Corp owns 2.27 million shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 3.84 million shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Orca Investment Management Limited Liability Company, Oregon-based fund reported 4,322 shares. Charles Schwab owns 15.06M shares. B And T Mgmt Dba Alpha Mgmt accumulated 25,257 shares or 1.03% of the stock. 6.67M were reported by Apg Asset Mngmt Nv. 109,952 are owned by Rodgers Brothers.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $248.77 million activity. 22,264 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $2.20M were sold by Coombe Gary A. 3,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $294,750 were sold by Posada Juan Fernando. PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $1.98 million was sold by Matthew Price. 9,000 shares were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima, worth $891,000 on Tuesday, February 12.