Voloridge Investment Management Boosted Its Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) Position by $1.83 Million; As Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Stock Value Rose, Green Valley Investors Has Raised by $36.07 Million Its Position

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) by 126.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc bought 70,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.53% . The institutional investor held 126,028 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33M, up from 55,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $26.5. About 1.30 million shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 42.39% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC REPORTS STRONG FIRST-QUARTER 2018 ORPHAN AND RHEUMATOLOGY NET SALES GROWTH; INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AND ANNOUNCES NEW COMPANY OPERATING STRUCTURE TO ENHANCE; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA BOOSTS YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC HZNP.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.17 BLN TO $1.2 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces Sangita lyer as a 2018 Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association Rising Star; 14/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Raises 2018 View To Sales $1.17B-$1.20B; 30/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issuance of Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Covering RAVICTI® (glycerol phenylbutyrate) Oral Liquid; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issued Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Covering Ravicti Oral Liquid; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. 6C

Green Valley Investors Llc increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 80.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc bought 189,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 424,354 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.04 million, up from 234,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $213.78. About 2.28 million shares traded or 131.67% up from the average. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019; 19/03/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – SIGNED DEAL WITH SHENHUA NEW ENERGY CO. LTD TO PROVIDE 2 HYDROGEN DISPENSERS TO HYDROGEN FUELING STATION PROJECT; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hy; 22/03/2018 – Air Products Celebrates World Water Day; 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 23/05/2018 – EVONIK CEO SAYS INTEGRATION OF AIR PRODUCTS UNIT GOING QUICKLY; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for; 10/04/2018 – It’s a Gas! Praxair, Air Products Lead in Top U.S. Gas Plant Kickoffs of 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 30/04/2018 – Air Products to Highlight Industrial Gas Solutions for Optimizing Steelmaking Operations at AISTech 2018; 24/04/2018 – Alternet Systems Enters $9 Billion Electric Vehicle Market With Patented Technology Forbes Describes as Essential

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Inc reported 1,613 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 1,652 shares. Welch And Forbes Lc has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 397,918 shares. Moreover, Fred Alger Mgmt has 0.88% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Woodstock Corp invested in 33,673 shares or 1.15% of the stock. Oakworth has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 908,057 are owned by Charles Schwab Invest. 104,107 are held by Asset Mgmt One. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc, California-based fund reported 4,328 shares. Prio Wealth L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 17,075 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 115,866 shares. Smithfield Trust owns 1,790 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 16,425 were accumulated by Long Road Inv Counsel Llc. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 5,000 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Air Products (APD) Reports New Syngas Project with Debang Group in Jiangsu Province, China – StreetInsider.com” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s (NYSE:APD) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Green Valley Investors Llc, which manages about $1.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 432,721 shares to 369,961 shares, valued at $34.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold HZNP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 0% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com holds 209,130 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa holds 294,853 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Service Ma invested 0% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). King Luther Mgmt Corporation owns 82,010 shares. Moreover, Assetmark has 0% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 284,521 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru has invested 1.26% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity invested 0.01% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Gideon Advsr holds 32,513 shares. Invesco Limited reported 885,000 shares stake. Convergence Invest Ptnrs Limited Liability, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 24,240 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Limited Liability Partnership owns 52,555 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. First Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 253,008 shares.

More notable recent Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Horizon Pharma -2.6% after DOJ demand over payments to PBMs – Seeking Alpha” on March 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Horizon Pharma plc 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Horizon Therapeutics plc Names Andy Pasternak Executive Vice President, Chief Business Officer – Business Wire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Horizon down 2% on reported negative ruling on Vimovo patent – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $3.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 4,383 shares to 11,288 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 50,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,299 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF).