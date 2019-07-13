Voloridge Investment Management Boosted Its Biotelemetry (BEAT) Stake; Atricure (ATRC) SI Increased By 2.72%

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased Biotelemetry Inc (BEAT) stake by 113.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Voloridge Investment Management Llc acquired 15,927 shares as Biotelemetry Inc (BEAT)’s stock declined 34.34%. The Voloridge Investment Management Llc holds 29,959 shares with $1.88M value, up from 14,032 last quarter. Biotelemetry Inc now has $1.64 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $48.44. About 273,478 shares traded. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has risen 24.78% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC) had an increase of 2.72% in short interest. ATRC’s SI was 1.75M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.72% from 1.71 million shares previously. With 131,000 avg volume, 13 days are for Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC)’s short sellers to cover ATRC’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $31.38. About 151,864 shares traded. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 25.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 17/05/2018 – CEO Carrel Gifts 325 Of AtriCure Inc; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$196M; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Loss/Shr 31c; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE ATRC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $190 MLN TO $196 MLN; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Rev $47M; 19/04/2018 – DJ AtriCure Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRC); 24/05/2018 – AtriCure Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 31; 31/05/2018 – AtriCure at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 02/04/2018 AtriCure Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ATRC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is GameStop Corp. (GME) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AtriCure to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Atreca Further Strengthens Management Team with Appointment of Lisa Decker as Chief Business Officer and Courtney Phillips as General Counsel – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

AtriCure, Inc. provides atrial fibrillation solutions to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.21 billion. The firm offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures, such as coronary artery bypass grafting and/or valve replacement or repair; COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy; and EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the temporary cardiac signal sensing and recording during surgery. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides SUBTLE cannula, an access device and conduit for the ablation device and endoscope to enable a closed chest endoscopic approach; multifunctional pens that allow surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and linear ablation devices, which enable physicians to create an expanded cardiac ablation lesion set.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.55, from 2.39 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold AtriCure, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.16 million shares or 2.65% more from 31.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perkins Cap Mngmt Incorporated invested 1.16% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Glenmede Communication Na has 0% invested in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 29 shares. Quantum Management invested 1.83% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Convergence Ltd Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 10,101 shares. New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Ameritas Investment Inc owns 2,794 shares. Great Lakes invested 0% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Hbk Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 15,700 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 0.47% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 433,912 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has 73,730 shares. Product Partners Limited Liability Corp has 23,031 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation owns 5.79 million shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Com Ny reported 0.01% stake. Tudor Et Al reported 45,752 shares stake. Royal Bancorp Of Canada owns 475,542 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering Atricure (NASDAQ:ATRC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Atricure had 4 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. BTIG Research upgraded the shares of ATRC in report on Tuesday, April 2 to “Buy” rating.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) stake by 237,530 shares to 18,493 valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) stake by 22,420 shares and now owns 56,172 shares. Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) was reduced too.

More notable recent BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Amgen (AMGN) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Delta (DAL) Stock Up on Q2 Earnings Beat, Upbeat View – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “DAT: Truckload Rates Heat Up in June, as Spot Market Volumes Beat 2018 Levels – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Small-Cap Growth Stocks Trading For A Bargain – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AAR Corp (AIR) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold BEAT shares while 94 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 29.50 million shares or 0.70% less from 29.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Financial Corporation In holds 1,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 24,945 shares. Sunbelt Securities invested 0.23% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Blackrock Inc accumulated 4.97 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Apg Asset Management Nv accumulated 33,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 50,600 shares. Ancora Ltd stated it has 0.21% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Goldman Sachs Gp holds 319,272 shares. Miles Cap reported 0.37% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). 226 were accumulated by First Interstate Comml Bank. Perceptive Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 0.01% invested in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) for 6,369 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 6,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Rech has invested 0% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Moreover, Tru Of Vermont has 0% invested in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) for 262 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BioTelemetry had 2 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Lake Street with “Buy”. The stock of BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by SunTrust.