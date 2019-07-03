Volitionrx LTD (VNRX) Shareholder Lagoda Investment Management LP Has Lifted Position by $773,259; Shareholder Partner Investment Management LP Has Raised Icu Med (ICUI) Position

Partner Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Icu Med Inc (ICUI) by 139.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp bought 3,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,499 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, up from 2,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Icu Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $247.31. About 92,345 shares traded. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 16.67% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Smallbore Ext Set w/Remv MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, Clamp, Rotating; 21/04/2018 – DJ ICU Medical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICUI); 27/05/2018 – SMITHS CONFIRMS IN TALKS ON COMBINATION OF MEDICAL DIV W/ ICU; 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q EPS 23c; 04/04/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ICU Medical on April 3 for “Anti-reflux vial adaptors” (California Inventor); 17/05/2018 – ICU Medical: Joseph R. Saucedo Retires From Board; 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.26, EST. $1.84; 27/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–ICU Medical, Inc. Eff. 05/01/2018 – 04/30/2023 – 65IB; 29/05/2018 – SMITHS GROUP PLC SMIN.L – REVIEWS ALL OPTIONS FOR GROUP’S PORTFOLIO OF BUSINESSES TO MAXIMISE VALUE FOR SMITHS SHAREHOLDERS; 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q REV. $372.0M, EST. $346.7M

Lagoda Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Volitionrx Ltd (VNRX) by 15.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp bought 257,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.90 million shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, up from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Volitionrx Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.63M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.03. About 15,419 shares traded. VolitionRx Limited (NYSEMKT:VNRX) has risen 58.88% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.45% the S&P500. Some Historical VNRX News: 13/03/2018 – VolitionRx Announces Closing of $8.4 M Public Offering of Common Stk; 08/03/2018 – VolitionRx Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stk; 08/03/2018 – VOLITIONRX LTD – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING FOR CONTINUED PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT, CLINICAL STUDIES, PRODUCT COMMERCIALIZATION; 09/03/2018 – VolitionRx Announces Pricing of $8.4M Public Offering of Common Stk; 21/05/2018 – VolitionRX at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Edison Today; 07/03/2018 – VolitionRx Appoints Harvard Professor Lee-Jen Wei to Scientific Advisory Board; 14/05/2018 – VolitionRx Limited to Attend the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference from May 15-17, 2018; 28/05/2018 – VolitionRX Conference Scheduled By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 14/05/2018 – VolitionRX Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Edison for May. 21-22; 09/05/2018 – VolitionRx Signs a Global Sales and Distribution Agreement with Active Motif for its new RUO kits

More notable recent ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) news were published by: Ocbj.com which released: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” on April 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ICU Medical, Inc. (ICUI) CEO Vivek Jain on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on November 10, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why ICU Medical (ICUI) is a Solid Choice – Nasdaq” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For May 9, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Imprivata Enters into Agreement with ICU Medical to Improve Security for Infusion Pumps – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 10, 2018.

Partner Investment Management Lp, which manages about $86.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 4,251 shares to 3,839 shares, valued at $489,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 3,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,717 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

