Volitionrx LTD (VNRX) Holder Lagoda Investment Management LP Has Upped Stake; Bsw Wealth Partners Has Lowered Its Position in Travelers Companies Com (TRV) by $356,063

Lagoda Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Volitionrx Ltd (VNRX) by 15.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp bought 257,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.00% . The institutional investor held 1.90 million shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18 million, up from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Volitionrx Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.58 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.7. About 24,333 shares traded. VolitionRx Limited (NYSEMKT:VNRX) has risen 137.36% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 137.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VNRX News: 14/05/2018 – VolitionRx Limited to Attend the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference from May 15-17, 2018; 08/03/2018 – VolitionRx Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stk; 09/05/2018 – VolitionRx Signs a Global Sales and Distribution Agreement with Active Motif for its new RUO kits; 08/03/2018 – VOLITIONRX LTD – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING FOR CONTINUED PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT, CLINICAL STUDIES, PRODUCT COMMERCIALIZATION; 09/03/2018 – VolitionRx Announces Pricing of $8.4M Public Offering of Common Stk; 07/03/2018 VOLITIONRX APPOINTS HARVARD PROFESSOR, DR. LEE-JEN WEI TO ITS SCIENTIFIC ADVISORY BOARD; 14/05/2018 – VolitionRX Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Edison for May. 21-22; 07/03/2018 – VolitionRx Appoints Harvard Professor Lee-Jen Wei to Scientific Advisory Board; 28/05/2018 – VolitionRX Conference Scheduled By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 13/03/2018 – VolitionRx Announces Closing of $8.4 M Public Offering of Common Stk

Bsw Wealth Partners decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc Com (TRV) by 37.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners sold 2,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 4,372 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $600,000, down from 6,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $145.86. About 471,799 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 16/05/2018 – Bleisure Travelers are Hungry for Sunshine, Sightseeing, and Cuisine; 22/05/2018 – HelloTech Releases New Data Findings From Parks Associates Showing That 43% of Summer Travelers are Concerned About the Safety of Their Home While Away; 04/04/2018 – Insight Vacations Celebrates 40 Years of Innovative Travel and lmmersive Experiences with Anniversary Gift to Travelers; 23/05/2018 – Service and KAYAK Partner to Get Travelers Compensation for Delayed Flights; 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Core Return on Equity 11.9; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Net Written Premiums $6.82B; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Book Value Per Shr $85.03; 30/05/2018 – With the French Taste, Areas Offers Guy Martin’s Latest Table to Travelers at Paris Aéroport; 24/04/2018 – Travelers profit rises 8.4 pct on higher premiums

Since June 10, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $459,742 activity.

More notable recent VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “VolitionRx Announces $9 Million Private Placement – PR Newswire” on August 08, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “VolitionRx Limited Executes a Contract for Clinical Trial Program in Lung Cancer – PRNewswire” published on May 07, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “VolitionRx Limited Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Business Update – PRNewswire” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “VolitionRx Limited Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Fosun Long March in China – PRNewswire” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “VolitionRx Signs a Global Sales and Distribution Agreement with Active Motif for its new RUO kits – PR Newswire” with publication date: May 09, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold VNRX shares while 4 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 3.03 million shares or 10.68% more from 2.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer has 38,144 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) for 13,200 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Limited reported 24,772 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hartford Financial Mngmt Incorporated owns 8,300 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% in VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada owns 14,007 shares. 100,890 were reported by Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Co. Garrison Bradford And Associates owns 15,500 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt, a Texas-based fund reported 224,400 shares. 81,750 are held by Morgan Stanley. Vanguard Gru reported 318,970 shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 6,537 shares in its portfolio. Northern, a Illinois-based fund reported 38,032 shares. Lagoda Investment Limited Partnership owns 1.90 million shares. Leisure Capital Mngmt holds 69,337 shares.

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68M and $252.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P500 Etf (IVV) by 46,808 shares to 177,455 shares, valued at $50.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 3,292 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Gold Trust Ishares (IAU).