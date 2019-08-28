VolitionRx Limited (VNRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cancer Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) and Cancer Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX). The two are both Medical Laboratories & Research companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VolitionRx Limited 3 0.00 N/A -0.53 0.00 Cancer Genetics Inc. N/A 0.19 N/A -0.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of VolitionRx Limited and Cancer Genetics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VolitionRx Limited 0.00% -134% -93.5% Cancer Genetics Inc. 0.00% -200.3% -52.9%

Volatility & Risk

VolitionRx Limited is 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.04 beta. Competitively, Cancer Genetics Inc.’s beta is 1.48 which is 48.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

6.4 and 6.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of VolitionRx Limited. Its rival Cancer Genetics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. VolitionRx Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cancer Genetics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

VolitionRx Limited and Cancer Genetics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7.7% and 15.8%. Insiders owned 7.5% of VolitionRx Limited shares. Competitively, 9.2% are Cancer Genetics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VolitionRx Limited 2.86% 38.46% 20% 70.08% 137.36% 138.67% Cancer Genetics Inc. -10.06% -18.62% -42.62% -44.62% -85.13% -43.47%

For the past year VolitionRx Limited had bullish trend while Cancer Genetics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

VolitionRx Limited beats on 5 of the 7 factors Cancer Genetics Inc.

VolitionRx Limited, a life sciences company, focuses on developing blood-based tests to diagnose a range of cancers. The company is involved in the development of epigenetic Nu.Q blood assays based on its Nucleosomics biomarker discovery platform. It develops blood assays in the Nu.Q-X family to detect nucleosomes containing specific nucleotides; and blood assays in the Nu.Q-V family to detect nucleosomes containing specific histone variants. The company also develops blood assays in the Nu.Q-M family to detect nucleosomes containing modified histones that are proteins for packaging and ordering DNA into nucleosomes; blood assays in the Nu.Q-A family to detect nucleosome-protein adducts; and a Nu.Q-T assay to detect cancer by detecting total blood nucleosome levels. In addition, it develops HyperGenomics tissue and blood-based tests to determine disease subtype following initial diagnosis and to decide appropriate therapy; NuQ tests for non-cancer conditions; and NuQ clinical diagnostic products. VolitionRX Limited is based in Singapore.

Cancer Genetics, Inc. develops, commercializes, and provides molecular and biomarker-based tests and services in the United States, India, and China. Its tests enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor, and inform cancer treatment; and enable biotech and pharmaceutical companies involved in oncology trials to select candidate populations and reduce adverse drug reactions by providing information regarding genomic factors influencing subject responses to therapeutics. The companyÂ’s clinical services provide information on diagnosis, prognosis, and predicting treatment outcomes of cancers to guide patient management. Its biopharma services offer companies with customized solutions for patient stratification and treatment selection through a suite of molecular- and biomarker-based testing services, customized assay development, and trial design consultation. The companyÂ’s discovery services provide the tools and testing methods for companies and researchers to identify new molecular-based biomarkers for disease. It serves hospitals, cancer centers, clinics, academic institutions, and government-sponsored research institutions, as well as pharmaceutical and biotech companies performing clinical trials. The company collaborates with oncology centers and community-based hospitals to develop its proprietary diagnostic tests. Cancer Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Rutherford, New Jersey.