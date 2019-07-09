VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) and Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Comparing side by side

As Medical Laboratories & Research companies, VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) and Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VolitionRx Limited 3 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 Neuronetics Inc. 15 4.12 N/A -1.51 0.00

Demonstrates VolitionRx Limited and Neuronetics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VolitionRx Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Neuronetics Inc. 0.00% 0% -27.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of VolitionRx Limited is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.4. The Current Ratio of rival Neuronetics Inc. is 8.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.7. Neuronetics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than VolitionRx Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both VolitionRx Limited and Neuronetics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.4% and 79.5% respectively. 3.8% are VolitionRx Limited’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.7% of Neuronetics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VolitionRx Limited 2.1% 1.49% 16.84% 24.54% 58.88% 87.85% Neuronetics Inc. -7.65% -8.39% -14.27% -39.56% 0% -22.69%

For the past year VolitionRx Limited had bullish trend while Neuronetics Inc. had bearish trend.

VolitionRx Limited, a life sciences company, focuses on developing blood-based tests to diagnose a range of cancers. The company is involved in the development of epigenetic Nu.Q blood assays based on its Nucleosomics biomarker discovery platform. It develops blood assays in the Nu.Q-X family to detect nucleosomes containing specific nucleotides; and blood assays in the Nu.Q-V family to detect nucleosomes containing specific histone variants. The company also develops blood assays in the Nu.Q-M family to detect nucleosomes containing modified histones that are proteins for packaging and ordering DNA into nucleosomes; blood assays in the Nu.Q-A family to detect nucleosome-protein adducts; and a Nu.Q-T assay to detect cancer by detecting total blood nucleosome levels. In addition, it develops HyperGenomics tissue and blood-based tests to determine disease subtype following initial diagnosis and to decide appropriate therapy; NuQ tests for non-cancer conditions; and NuQ clinical diagnostic products. VolitionRX Limited is based in Singapore.

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders. It offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment for adult patients with major depressive disorder. The company's NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed MRI-strength magnetic field, which induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. Neuronetics, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.