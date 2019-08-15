VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) and BioTelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) Comparison side by side

As Medical Laboratories & Research companies, VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) and BioTelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VolitionRx Limited 3 0.00 N/A -0.53 0.00 BioTelemetry Inc. 57 3.48 N/A 1.35 34.91

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) and BioTelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VolitionRx Limited 0.00% -134% -93.5% BioTelemetry Inc. 0.00% 16% 8.2%

Risk & Volatility

VolitionRx Limited has a beta of 1.04 and its 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, BioTelemetry Inc. has a 1.3 beta which is 30.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

6.4 and 6.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of VolitionRx Limited. Its rival BioTelemetry Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 1.8 respectively. VolitionRx Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BioTelemetry Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for VolitionRx Limited and BioTelemetry Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VolitionRx Limited 0 0 0 0.00 BioTelemetry Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, BioTelemetry Inc.’s potential upside is 90.10% and its average price target is $77.75.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.7% of VolitionRx Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 91.7% of BioTelemetry Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 7.5% of VolitionRx Limited shares. Comparatively, 3% are BioTelemetry Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VolitionRx Limited 2.86% 38.46% 20% 70.08% 137.36% 138.67% BioTelemetry Inc. 1.01% -4.3% -11.52% -32.8% -9.1% -21.38%

For the past year VolitionRx Limited has 138.67% stronger performance while BioTelemetry Inc. has -21.38% weaker performance.

Summary

BioTelemetry Inc. beats VolitionRx Limited on 7 of the 9 factors.

VolitionRx Limited, a life sciences company, focuses on developing blood-based tests to diagnose a range of cancers. The company is involved in the development of epigenetic Nu.Q blood assays based on its Nucleosomics biomarker discovery platform. It develops blood assays in the Nu.Q-X family to detect nucleosomes containing specific nucleotides; and blood assays in the Nu.Q-V family to detect nucleosomes containing specific histone variants. The company also develops blood assays in the Nu.Q-M family to detect nucleosomes containing modified histones that are proteins for packaging and ordering DNA into nucleosomes; blood assays in the Nu.Q-A family to detect nucleosome-protein adducts; and a Nu.Q-T assay to detect cancer by detecting total blood nucleosome levels. In addition, it develops HyperGenomics tissue and blood-based tests to determine disease subtype following initial diagnosis and to decide appropriate therapy; NuQ tests for non-cancer conditions; and NuQ clinical diagnostic products. VolitionRX Limited is based in Singapore.

BioTelemetry, Inc. provides cardiac monitoring, cardiac monitoring device manufacturing, and centralized cardiac core laboratory services. The company operates in three segments: Healthcare, Research, and Technology. The Healthcare segment focuses on the diagnosis and monitoring of cardiac arrhythmias or heart rhythm disorders. It offers Mobile Cardiac Outpatient Telemetry and External Cardiac Ambulatory Telemetry services, which incorporates a lightweight patient-worn sensor attached to electrodes that capture two-channel electrocardiography (ECG) data, measuring electrical activity of the heart, on a compact wireless handheld monitor; event monitoring services to prescribe wireless event monitors, digital loop event monitors, memory loop event monitors, and non-loop event monitors; and a Holter and extended-wear Holter monitors to cardiologists and electrophysiologists. The Research Services segment provides cardiac monitoring, imaging, scientific consulting, and data management services for drug, medical treatment, and device trials to pharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations. Its centralized services include ECG, Holter monitoring, ambulatory blood pressure monitoring, echocardiography, multigated acquisition scan, imaging, protocol development, and expert reporting and statistical analysis. This segment also offers services in the cardiovascular, oncology, musculoskeletal, and neurologic therapeutic areas; and support services, such as project coordination, setup and management, equipment rental, data transfer, processing, analysis, and 24/7 customer support and site training. The Technology segment focuses on the manufacture, engineering, and development of non-invasive cardiac monitors for healthcare companies, clinics, and hospitals worldwide. This segment offers various devices, including cardiac event monitors, digital Holter monitors, and mobile cardiac telemetry monitors. BioTelemetry, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.