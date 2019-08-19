Vodafone Grp Plc New Adr (VOD) Position Raised by Janney Capital Management Llc; Corsair Capital Management LP Position in Flex LTD (FLEX) Has Upped by $613,080 as Market Valuation Declined

Janney Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vodafone Grp Plc New Adr (VOD) by 5.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc bought 33,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 689,297 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.53M, up from 656,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Grp Plc New Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.22. About 1.14 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE INDIA: BALESH SHARMA CEO; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy Liberty Assets in Germany, Hungary, Romania, Czech Republic; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone’s TV deal shows price can be right for more than the buyer; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA; 20/04/2018 – VODAFONE COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 22/03/2018 – VETRYA SPA VTY.Ml – SIGNS VIA UNIT AGREEMENT WITH VODAFONE SPAGNA FOR THE SUPPLY OF MOBILE PAYMENT SERVICES; 27/03/2018 – FITCH: GREEK TELECOM CONSOLIDATION COULD SPUR MARKET CONVERGENCE; 11/05/2018 – MANDATE: Vodafone USD Multi-Tranche Bond Roadshow May 16-22; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – EXISTING LEADERSHIP TEAMS OF IDEA CELLULAR AND VODAFONE INDIA WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE THEIR SEPARATE BUSINESSES; 13/04/2018 – CORRECTED-UK’S OFCOM- TELEFÓNICA UK LIMITED HAS BEEN ALLOCATED SPECTRUM FREQUENCIES 2350 – 2390 MHZ (CORRECTS

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 17.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 61,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.45% . The hedge fund held 402,597 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03 million, up from 341,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.05. About 1.59 million shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 26/04/2018 – FLEX 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 30C; 29/05/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD 2018 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS; 29/05/2018 – Flex LNG steers away from floating units as challenges emerge; 26/03/2018 – FLEX LTD FLEX.O -MULTEK WILL CONTINUE OPERATING WITH ITS EXISTING NAME AND LOCATION IN ZHUHAI, CHINA; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- CR-FLEX OPT FEM C-L CR-FLEX OPT FEM C-R CR-FLEX OPT FEM D-L CR-FLEX OPT FEM D-R CR-FLEX OPT FEM; 27/03/2018 – L-com Now Stocking High-Flex USB 3.0 Cable Assemblies with Type-A to Type-C Connectors; 18/04/2018 – Flexible Printed Circuit Boards – Global Strategic Business Report Analysis 2016-2018 to 2024 – Flex-to-Fit Approach Opens New and Exciting Opportunities – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Harris Assoc Buys New 2.3% Position in Flex; 26/03/2018 – SUZHOU DONGSHAN PLANS TO BUY PCB ASSETS FROM FLEX; 24/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Muscle Activity Evaluation of Maxillary Bilateral Bounded Partial Denture Fabricated By Bre-Flex Versus Peek

Janney Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sap Se Spon Adr (NYSE:SAP) by 6,738 shares to 112,066 shares, valued at $12.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ft Iv Tacticl Hi Yld Etf (HYLS) by 34,301 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 653,080 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $325.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 29,879 shares to 148,591 shares, valued at $21.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atkore Intl Group Inc by 22,457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 244,133 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).