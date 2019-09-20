Vodafone Group Plc (VOD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) and Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS) compete with each other in the Wireless Communications sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vodafone Group Plc 18 0.00 N/A -1.82 0.00 Telephone and Data Systems Inc. 30 0.58 N/A 1.20 26.86

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Vodafone Group Plc and Telephone and Data Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Vodafone Group Plc and Telephone and Data Systems Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vodafone Group Plc 0.00% 0% 0% Telephone and Data Systems Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 1.5%

Volatility and Risk

Vodafone Group Plc’s 0.79 beta indicates that its volatility is 21.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Telephone and Data Systems Inc. has beta of 1.05 which is 5.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Vodafone Group Plc’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Telephone and Data Systems Inc. which has a 2.4 Current Ratio and a 2.2 Quick Ratio. Telephone and Data Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Vodafone Group Plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Vodafone Group Plc and Telephone and Data Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.3% and 89.2% respectively. 0.2% are Vodafone Group Plc’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vodafone Group Plc 10.49% 12.34% -1.74% 0.83% -27.2% -6.02% Telephone and Data Systems Inc. -0.61% 6.77% 0.25% -9% 28.49% -0.61%

For the past year Vodafone Group Plc’s stock price has bigger decline than Telephone and Data Systems Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Telephone and Data Systems Inc. beats Vodafone Group Plc.

Vodafone Group Plc operates as a telecommunications company worldwide. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services across mobile and fixed networks; broadband and TV services; cloud and hosting for storing data and applications in the cloud, as well as Internet protocol-virtual private network services; roaming services; and converged communication services to small businesses and large multinational companies. It also provides M-Pesa, a mobile money service; GigaKombi; GigaTV, an advanced digital TV service; and Vodafone One, an integrated fixed, mobile, and TV service. In addition, the company offers Internet of Things to connect machines to the Internet; international voice, Internet protocol transit, and secure international lines; carrier services for other businesses to transmit information; and smartphones and tablets. The company serves 516 million mobile, 18 million fixed broadband, and 14 million TV customers. It offers its products primarily through approximately 7,000 own-branded and franchised stores, and indirect partners, as well as through online sales and telesales. Vodafone Group Plc was founded in 1984 and is based in Newbury, the United Kingdom.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., a telecommunications company, provides wireless, wireline, cable, and hosted and managed services in the United States. The company offers cellular services, such as postpaid national plans and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; shared data plans that include unlimited voice and unlimited messaging; and business rate plans. It also offers wireless devices comprising handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and including accessories, including wireless basics, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as an assortment of consumer electronics comprising headphones, speakers, and hands-free devices. In addition, the company provides wireline and cable broadband services; digital television (TV) and digital satellite TV video services; voice services comprising local and long-distance telephone, voice over Internet protocol, find me follow me, collaboration, instant messaging, and other services; and network access services. Further, it offers information technology (IT) services, including colocation, cloud and hosting solutions, managed services, application management services; sells IT hardware, as well as provides related maintenance and professional services; and engages in planning, engineering, procurement, sale, installation, and management of IT-infrastructure solutions. Additionally, the company operates retail stores and kiosks. The company serves approximately 5.0 million wireless customers and 1.2 million wireline and cable connections. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. sells its products through retail sales, direct sales, third-party retailers, and independent agents, as well as through Website and telesales. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.