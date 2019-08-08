Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) Stock Value Declined While Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Increased Its Stake; Regal Beloit (RBC) Position Maintained by Zpr Investment Management

Zpr Investment Management increased its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) by 67.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management bought 4,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 12,400 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, up from 7,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Regal Beloit Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.18B market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $74.3. About 105,254 shares traded. Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) has declined 4.82% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RBC News: 24/04/2018 – Imax and Cineworld Group to Add IMAX With Laser Experience in 55 Cineworld and Regal IMAX Locations; 30/04/2018 – Regal Beloit Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend Increase of 8%; 26/03/2018 – REGAL REIT FINAL DISTRIBUTION PER UNIT HK$0.071; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Announce New Fan Favorite Award; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Regal Hotels International Holdings Ltd; 26/03/2018 – REGAL REIT FY CORE PROFIT HK$444.1M; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT CORP – EXPECT NICOTRA GEBHARDT ACQUISITION TO BE $0.13 – $0.15 ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT CORP RBC.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $5.29 TO $5.69; 03/04/2018 – Regal Petroleum 2017 Pretax Profit Surges as Production Increases; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit 1Q Net $58.4M

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) by 39.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 369,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 1.31M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.83M, up from 941,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $18.22. About 1.90M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE INDIA: BALESH SHARMA CEO; 14/05/2018 – Mint: Idea Vodafone may face conflict of interest in telecom tower deal; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Deal to Buy Liberty Global European Assets; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group Margherita Della Valle to Become CFO on July 27; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TO SELL SOME EUROPEAN OPS TO VODAFONE IN EU19B DEAL; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – KUMAR MANGALAM BIRLA WILL BE NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF MERGED COMPANY; 12/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – SOME TELECOM PROVIDERS SAID THEY WOULD ONLY USE DARK FIBRE PRODUCT THAT WAS RESTRICTED TO LOWER BANDWIDTHS IN VERY LOW VOLUMES; 12/04/2018 – NZ REGULATOR LAYS CHARGES AGAINST VODAFONE FOR FIBREX ADS; 05/03/2018 LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO: TALKS WITH VODAFONE ARE ONGOING; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Week Ahead: Trump-Iran impact to dominate; AstraZeneca results; German GDP

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold RBC shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 38.70 million shares or 2.88% less from 39.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% or 29,052 shares in its portfolio. Zebra Capital Mgmt Lc has 3,040 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Element Cap Mngmt Ltd Co holds 2,904 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 40 shares. State Street reported 0.01% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Franklin Resource stated it has 1.64M shares. Associated Banc has invested 0.04% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 73 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Inc holds 130,291 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Foundry Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.77% or 233,040 shares. Meeder Asset Management holds 0% or 56 shares in its portfolio. Principal Fin Gru Inc owns 189,665 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag owns 46,693 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company reported 67,821 shares.

Zpr Investment Management, which manages about $201.53 million and $50.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rush Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 8,152 shares to 6,598 shares, valued at $276,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sb Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 22,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,869 shares, and cut its stake in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX).

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95 billion and $15.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 61,952 shares to 609,617 shares, valued at $64.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 41,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,300 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

