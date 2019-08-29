Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) Shareholder Lodestar Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Holding as Stock Value Declined; Tyson Foods Class A (TSN) Shareholder United Capital Financial Advisers Has Decreased Its Position

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) by 93.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc sold 211,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 14,811 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $269,000, down from 226,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $18.93. About 1.02M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group Margherita Della Valle to Become CFO on July 27; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, lncumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 08/05/2018 – Financial Times: FT Exclusive: Vodafone, one of the world’s largest mobile operators, is close to an €18bn deal that will; 30/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTION TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY, ROMANIA; 22/03/2018 – Vodafone: Merged Company is Vodafone India and Idea Cellular; 25/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – BHARTI AIRTEL AND VODAFONE WILL JOINTLY CONTROL COMBINED COMPANY; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group CEO Vittorio Colao to Be Succeeded by CFO Nick Read; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Fund Deal Using Existing Cash, New Debt, Convertible Bonds; 22/03/2018 – NEW LEADERSHIP TEAM FOR MERGED IDEA-VODAFONE INDIA ENTITY; 08/05/2018 – REG-TELESTE’S SUBSIDIARY CABLEWAY SIGNS A NEW THREE-YEAR PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH VODAFONE GERMANY

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc Class A (TSN) by 16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc sold 4,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 24,860 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, down from 29,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $90.66. About 272,374 shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS BUYS AMERICAN PROTEINS AND AMPRO PRODUCTS ASSETS; 27/03/2018 – Tyson Foods weighs sale of pizza crust business; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – WILL RESUME SHARE REPURCHASES ONCE LEVERAGE NEARS NET DEBT TO EBITDA TARGET OF 2X, ANTICIPATED TO OCCUR DURING FISCAL 2018; 27/03/2018 – Tyson Foods Explores the Sale of Pizza Crust Business; 23/05/2018 – U.S. beef packer margins soar as cattle prices fall; 15/05/2018 – Tyson to Buy Poultry Assets for $850 Million to Boost Recycling; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – BELIEVE BEEF SEGMENT’S ADJ OPERATING MARGIN IN FISCAL 2018 SHOULD BE ABOVE 6%; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Had Seen Eliminating 600 Positions; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS – ON MARCH 14, ENTERED INTO AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WHICH AMENDED & RESTATED CO’S EXISTING AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MAY 12, 2017; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT FISCAL 2018 SALES TO GROW ABOUT 6% TO BETWEEN $40 BLN-$41 BLN

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56 billion and $14.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 2,541 shares to 41,855 shares, valued at $6.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core International Aggt Bd Etf by 115,573 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,524 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Communication.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

