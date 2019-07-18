Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) Reaches $15.87 After 9.00% Up Move; Eaton Plc Ordinary Shares (ETN) Shorts Raised By 2.5%

The stock of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.21% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $15.87. About 812,663 shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 43.39% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 03/05/2018 – Handelsblatt: Vodafone-Unitymedia cable deal sparks opposition; 26/03/2018 – Vodafone May Seek Liberty Dutch Stake at `Very Attractive Price’; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 12/04/2018 – NZ REGULATOR LAYS CHARGES AGAINST VODAFONE FOR FIBREX ADS; 25/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – MERGER OF BHARTI INFRATEL AND INDUS TOWERS: CREATING A LISTED PAN-INDIA TOWER COMPANY; 03/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – COMPLETION OF SALE OF VODAFONE’S STANDALONE TOWER BUSINESS IN INDIA; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, IF IT IS TO RECEIVE ANTI-TRUST APPROVAL, WOULD REQUIRE STRICT CONDITIONS – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone’s Vittorio Colao to step down in October; 19/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: Competition Authority opposes Vodafone attempt at injunction on Altice/TVI deal; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone CEO Vittorio Colao to Be Succeeded by CFO Nick ReadThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $42.33 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 18 by Barchart.com. We have $17.30 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:VOD worth $3.81 billion more.

Eaton Corporation Plc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:ETN) had an increase of 2.5% in short interest. ETN’s SI was 8.64M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.5% from 8.43 million shares previously. With 2.46 million avg volume, 4 days are for Eaton Corporation Plc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:ETN)’s short sellers to cover ETN’s short positions. The SI to Eaton Corporation Plc Ordinary Shares’s float is 2.01%. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $78.92. About 276,729 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 10/04/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC ETN.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES RATING TO BUY; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 10/05/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC – PLANNED JV WILL BE BASED IN CHINA; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR TO GIVE UPDATE ON MAY 2 FIRE AT EATON RAPIDS PLANT; 16/03/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q Net $488M

Among 4 analysts covering Eaton (NYSE:ETN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Eaton had 9 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Tuesday, March 12. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. Wells Fargo maintained Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) rating on Monday, March 4. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $90 target. Deutsche Bank maintained Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) rating on Monday, March 25. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $94 target. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Deutsche Bank.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $33.39 billion. The Company’s Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products. It has a 15.65 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Electrical Systems and Services segment provides power distribution and assemblies, three phase power quality products, hazardous duty electrical equipment, explosion-proof instrumentation, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold Eaton Corporation plc shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares reported 370,260 shares. Green Square Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.93% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Ferguson Wellman Management holds 0.51% or 186,797 shares in its portfolio. Wheatland Incorporated has 0.29% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 4,741 shares. Yorktown Management And Company Inc stated it has 15,000 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Gulf International Commercial Bank (Uk) has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Richard Bernstein Ltd Com invested in 54,455 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Greenleaf Tru accumulated 4,808 shares. 786,249 were reported by Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited. 2,578 were reported by Joel Isaacson Co Limited Co. Nordea Invest Management Ab reported 141,196 shares. Moreover, First Hawaiian Comml Bank has 0.05% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 11,245 shares. Fort Lp accumulated 28,364 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.23% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). First Republic Investment Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 114,978 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

