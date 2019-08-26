Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Wireless Communications company, Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.3% of Vodafone Group Plc’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.52% of all Wireless Communications’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Vodafone Group Plc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.92% of all Wireless Communications companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Vodafone Group Plc and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vodafone Group Plc 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 4.96% 11.40% 4.22%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Vodafone Group Plc and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Vodafone Group Plc N/A 18 0.00 Industry Average 707.07M 14.27B 33.10

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Vodafone Group Plc and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vodafone Group Plc 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.40 1.22 2.68

With average target price of $21, Vodafone Group Plc has a potential upside of 14.82%. As a group, Wireless Communications companies have a potential upside of 63.68%. The analysts’ opionion based on the results shown earlier is that Vodafone Group Plc’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Vodafone Group Plc and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vodafone Group Plc 10.49% 12.34% -1.74% 0.83% -27.2% -6.02% Industry Average 6.09% 6.35% 9.71% 9.74% 28.51% 13.78%

For the past year Vodafone Group Plc had bearish trend while Vodafone Group Plc’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Vodafone Group Plc has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Vodafone Group Plc’s peers Current Ratio is 1.28 and has 1.21 Quick Ratio. Vodafone Group Plc has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vodafone Group Plc’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.79 shows that Vodafone Group Plc is 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Vodafone Group Plc’s peers’ beta is 0.66 which is 33.86% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Vodafone Group Plc does not pay a dividend.

Vodafone Group Plc operates as a telecommunications company worldwide. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services across mobile and fixed networks; broadband and TV services; cloud and hosting for storing data and applications in the cloud, as well as Internet protocol-virtual private network services; roaming services; and converged communication services to small businesses and large multinational companies. It also provides M-Pesa, a mobile money service; GigaKombi; GigaTV, an advanced digital TV service; and Vodafone One, an integrated fixed, mobile, and TV service. In addition, the company offers Internet of Things to connect machines to the Internet; international voice, Internet protocol transit, and secure international lines; carrier services for other businesses to transmit information; and smartphones and tablets. The company serves 516 million mobile, 18 million fixed broadband, and 14 million TV customers. It offers its products primarily through approximately 7,000 own-branded and franchised stores, and indirect partners, as well as through online sales and telesales. Vodafone Group Plc was founded in 1984 and is based in Newbury, the United Kingdom.