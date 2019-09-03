Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Valuation Declined While P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Holding; As Shutterfly (SFLY) Valuation Rose, Stadium Capital Management Cut Holding by $817,480

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 61.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold 432,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 267,785 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87M, down from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.86. About 90,250 shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VALUES ACQUIRED OPERATIONS AT FY2019E MULTIPLES OF 12.5X OPFCF 1 AND 8.6X EBITDA; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES UNITYMEDIA’S RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 30/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – CLOSES US$11.5 BLN SEC-REGISTERED BOND OFFERING; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – EXISTING LEADERSHIP TEAMS OF IDEA CELLULAR AND VODAFONE INDIA WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE THEIR SEPARATE BUSINESSES; 03/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – MERGER IS EXPECTED TO COMPLETE IN FIRST HALF OF CURRENT CALENDAR YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom: Vodafone-Liberty deal would distort competition; 22/03/2018 – VETRYA SPA VTY.Ml – SIGNS VIA UNIT AGREEMENT WITH VODAFONE SPAGNA FOR THE SUPPLY OF MOBILE PAYMENT SERVICES; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group Succession Plan Effective Oct 1, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group 4Q Organic Service Revenue Up 1.4%; 21/05/2018 – Vodafone Qatar Obtains $250 Million Facility for Network Rollout

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 20,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 416,153 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.91 million, down from 436,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $50.88. About 484 shares traded. Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has declined 38.82% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN WAS FULLY FUNDED ON CLOSING DATE AND MATURES ON AUGUST 17, 2024; 09/05/2018 – US Postal Service Honors Shutterfly Inc. with 2018 Partnership for Growth Award; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY SEES 2018 ADJ REV. $2.01B TO $2.06B; 30/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Shutterfly; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.83-Adj EPS $3.28; 19/04/2018 – DJ Shutterfly Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SFLY); 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $2.83 TO $3.28; 03/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference May 8; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR INCURRENCE BY CO OF INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $825 MLN

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76M and $188.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crh Medical Corp by 1.48 million shares to 3.66 million shares, valued at $9.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 56,332 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51M shares, and has risen its stake in Town Sports International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CLUB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold SFLY shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 36.21 million shares or 0.40% more from 36.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 7,747 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 11,483 shares. Art Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 135,415 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Com owns 0% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 975 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Co accumulated 104,415 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust invested in 58,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Weiss Multi stated it has 20,000 shares. 26,619 are held by Coatue Management Ltd. Spark Management Ltd Company accumulated 470,700 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 25,684 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De reported 28,356 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares accumulated 5,363 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advisors Ltd has 0.01% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 302,516 shares. Trexquant Ltd Partnership has invested 0.14% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY).

Analysts await Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-2.30 EPS, down 8.49% or $0.18 from last year’s $-2.12 per share. After $-0.23 actual EPS reported by Shutterfly, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 900.00% negative EPS growth.

