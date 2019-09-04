Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Valuation Declined While Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Cut Position by $475,200; Essex Investment Management Co Stake in Chegg Com (CHGG) Decreased by $1.48 Million as Shares Rose

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 6.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 26,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 353,062 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42 million, down from 379,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $19. About 3.83M shares traded or 7.20% up from the average. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE INDIA – FY 18 EBITDA AT 77.66 BLN RUPEES; FY18 SERVICE REV AT 348.55 BLN RUPEES, DOWN 18.9 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Vodafone’s Indus Towers to Merger with Bharti Infratel; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TO SELL OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, HUNGARY, ROMANIA AND THE CZECH REPUBLIC TO VODAFONE; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone to pay $21.8 bln for Liberty assets to boost European presence; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE’S VOD.L COLAO SAYS CHAPTER VODAFONE STARTING TO WRITE IS NEW, WILL TAKE FIVE YEARS TO BE WRITTEN; 23/04/2018 – VODAFONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL ASSETS TALKS SEEN IN FINAL STAGES: FT; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Deal to Buy Liberty Global European Assets; 18/04/2018 – BRIEF-Bharti lnfratel, lndus Towers Merger In Final Stages- CNBC TV18 Citing; 03/05/2018 – VODAFONE IN TALKS WITH EGYPT TO INVEST IN FIBER INFRASTRUCTURE; 27/03/2018 – Vodafone plans to launch voice over data service in Zambia

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Chegg Inc Com (CHGG) by 30.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 39,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The hedge fund held 87,857 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, down from 126,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Chegg Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.63% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $38.2. About 1.31 million shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2018 Rev $300M-$305M; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG AMENDS CREDIT PACT WITH WELLS ON METRIC DEFINITIONS; 14/05/2018 – Easy Solutions Launches Facial Recognition with SelflD™; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – CHEGG CLOSES OFFERING OF $300M OF 0.25% CONV. SR 2023 NOTES; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 9.0C

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27 million and $676.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc Com (NYSE:SA) by 27,133 shares to 113,066 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.05 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Chegg, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $510.43 million and $562.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 24,595 shares to 389,063 shares, valued at $13.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.