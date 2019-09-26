Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Stock Value Declined While Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Has Boosted Holding; As Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Shares Rose, Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii Has Trimmed Holding

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 5.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc bought 19,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 372,962 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.09 million, up from 353,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $20.02. About 2.31 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 03/05/2018 – Handelsblatt: Vodafone-Unitymedia cable deal sparks opposition; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM DTEGn.DE CEO SAYS, REACTING TO VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, WILL FIGHT TO ENSURE FAIR COMPETITION; 13/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: Portuguese manager to lead Vodafone Group’s external affairs strategy; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group PLC FY Net Pft EUR2.44B; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone-Liberty deal would create cable monopoly – Telefonica Deutschland; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Vodafone at ‘BBB+’/Stable on Announced Liberty Global Transaction; 12/04/2018 – INDIA DOT ASKS VODAFONE, IDEA TO CLEAR DUES BEFORE MERGER: ET; 09/05/2018 – DEUTCHE TELEKOM CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD DISTORT COMPETITION; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE WILL BECOME EUROPE’S LEADING NEXT GENERATION NETWORK OWNER, SERVING LARGEST NUMBER OF MOBILE CUSTOMERS AND HOUSEHOLDS ACROSS EU.”; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group Raises Dividend to 10.23C Vs 10.03C

Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii decreased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 5.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii sold 2,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 32,704 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.40M, down from 34,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $221.3. About 144,735 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 02/04/2018 – Air Products’ Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network; 28/03/2018 – Air Products Granted Investment License for New Industrial Gases Technology Center Serving Saudi Arabia, Middle East; 08/03/2018 – Linde, Praxair expect bids for planned divestitures this month; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EPS $1.89; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 08/05/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Named a 2018 DiversityInc Noteworthy Company; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Air Products, Exits Monsanto; 24/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO: NEXT FIGHTER PLATFORM WILL BE RANGE OF AIR-PRODUCTS

Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii, which manages about $152.21 million and $229.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1,494 shares to 33,380 shares, valued at $6.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,861 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,197 shares, and has risen its stake in Schein Henry Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 EPS, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $504.62M for 24.16 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings.

