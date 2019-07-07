Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Stock Declined While Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Holding; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Fragasso Group Has Upped Its Position by $1.27 Million

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 6.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 26,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 353,062 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42 million, down from 379,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $16.83. About 3.23 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 43.39% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 15/05/2018 – MEDIA-ldea, Vodafone India may face conflict of interest in telecom tower deal – Mint; 12/04/2018 – VODAFONE NZ WILL DEFEND FIBREX CHARGES; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn deal for chunk of Liberty Global; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE INDIA – FY 18 EBITDA AT 77.66 BLN RUPEES; FY18 SERVICE REV AT 348.55 BLN RUPEES, DOWN 18.9 PCT; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE INTENDS TO FINANCE ACQUISITION USING EXISTING CASH, NEW DEBT FACILITIES (INCLUDING HYBRID DEBT SECURITIES) AND AROUND EUR 3 BLN OF MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE BONDS; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone to pay $21.8 bln for Liberty assets to boost European presence; 22/03/2018 – ADITYA BIRLA AND VODAFONE GROUP ANNOUNCE NEW LEADERSHIP TEAM; 16/05/2018 – VODAFONE TO REDEEM IN FULL 5.45% NOTES DUE 2019; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – NICK READ WILL BECOME GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE- DESIGNATE; 27/03/2018 – FinancialExpress: Vodafone-Idea merger in final stages of approval: Govt

Fragasso Group Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 34.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc bought 10,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,202 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98 million, up from 31,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/03/2018 – Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn: Report; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 03/04/2018 – Cavirin Earns Microsoft Co-Sell Ready Status; 19/03/2018 – This former Microsoft and General Motors executive is now the deputy to the White House Chief of Staff; 14/05/2018 – NRI to Provide mPLAT, on Microsoft Azure and Azure Stack Marketplace in Collaboration with Dell EMC; 28/03/2018 – Xplore Rugged Tablets Exclusively Chosen for Paperless Factory Initiative at Top Auto Manufacturer; 18/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Industry Visionary Determine, Inc. and Ardent Partners Present a Live Webinar — CPO Rising 2018: The Age of Intelligence; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft in the Trillion-Dollar Club? Cloud Will Get It There, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGlS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGlS Data in Microsoft Power Bl; 22/03/2018 – MICROSOFT ADDS 315 MW OF NEW SOLAR POWER IN VIRGINIA

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $510.43M and $562.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 24,595 shares to 389,063 shares, valued at $13.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Vodafone Dividend Cut Not as Well Received as the Company Hoped – 24/7 Wall St.” on May 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Vodafone, IBM Join Forces to Enhance Market Share in Europe – Nasdaq” published on January 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Raytheon Company (RTN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Vodafone’s Potential Dividend Cut, Competition, Capital Needs Sideline Jefferies – Benzinga” published on October 08, 2018 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s why youâ€™re not using Facebook Messenger or Amazonâ€™s Alexa to call customer support – MarketWatch” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Investments Company stated it has 2.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hamilton Lane Advsrs Ltd Llc has 72,282 shares. Inv Mgmt Of Virginia Lc holds 1.74% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 62,235 shares. Garde Cap Incorporated holds 74,427 shares. Wealthquest Corporation has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bath Savings Tru holds 49,043 shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. Rock Point Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 8,283 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Davis Selected Advisers invested in 1.07% or 1.85M shares. London Communication Of Virginia reported 1.64 million shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Communication Limited has 3.11M shares for 3.6% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Inc invested in 8,051 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited stated it has 113,333 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Hamel Assocs reported 1.47% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi reported 0% stake. Neumann Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 14,296 shares.