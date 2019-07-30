Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Shares Declined While Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Lowered Its Position by $879,282; Robotti Robert Cut Its Skyline (SKY) Position by $703,000 as Market Valuation Rose

Robotti Robert decreased its stake in Skyline Corp (SKY) by 14.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert sold 37,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 222,940 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24 million, down from 259,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Skyline Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.63B market cap company. The stock increased 5.24% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $28.73. About 198,979 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has declined 23.10% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE DECLARES SPECIAL CO. DIV IN CONNECTION W/ EXCHANGE; 22/05/2018 – Artist Jim Campbell’s “Day for Night” Transforms the San Francisco Skyline With the Largest Public Art Work in the Nation; 12/04/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – QTRLY NET SALES OF $58 MLN AN INCREASE OF 12.3% OVER NET SALES OF $51.6 MLN IN THE YEAR AGO QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – Skyline AI Names Shay Bushinsky, Co-Creator of Deep Junior, as Chief Data Scientist; 14/05/2018 – SKYLINE SEES SKYLINE CHAMPION TRADE AS `SKY’ ON PACT COMPLETION; 05/03/2018 – Ardian Infrastructure Partners with TPH to Create Skyline Renewables and Acquires 60 MW Wind Project in Texas; 16/05/2018 – Otis Helps Shape San Francisco’s Skyline with Oceanwide Win; 19/04/2018 – DJ Skyline Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKY); 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Capital Management Buys 2.3% Position in Skyline Corp

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 82.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 48,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,091 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $183,000, down from 58,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.36B market cap company. It closed at $18.45 lastly. It is down 43.39% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company Shareholders and a Le; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP VOD.L HAS AGREED TO A NEARLY $23 BILLION DEAL TO BUY OPERATIONS IN FOUR EUROPEAN COUNTRIES FROM JOHN MALONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL LBTYA.O; 22/03/2018 – VETRYA SPA VTY.Ml – SIGNS VIA UNIT AGREEMENT WITH VODAFONE SPAGNA FOR THE SUPPLY OF MOBILE PAYMENT SERVICES; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL `UNACCEPTABLE’; 08/05/2018 – REG-TELESTE’S SUBSIDIARY CABLEWAY SIGNS A NEW THREE-YEAR PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH VODAFONE GERMANY; 26/03/2018 – Vodafone May Seek Liberty Dutch Stake at `Very Attractive Price’; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, lncumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 15/05/2018 – Colao to leave Vodafone after 10 years; 03/04/2018 – The Tribune: Vodafone’s tower biz sale to ATC complete; 08/03/2018 – Vodafone Institute: Potential of New Technologies – British People Particularly Critical

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 51Job Inc (Prn) by 2.00M shares to 6.81 million shares, valued at $12.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Willscot Corp by 319,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 451,173 shares, and has risen its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold SKY shares while 27 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.85 million shares or 1.66% more from 50.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.04% or 620,000 shares in its portfolio. Oberweis Asset has invested 1.59% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd owns 11,332 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 13,100 shares. Driehaus Cap Management Limited Liability holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 492,435 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs Inc accumulated 0% or 2,383 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Com Ny reported 0% stake. Vanguard Gru owns 2.45 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fil Limited has invested 0% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has 0% invested in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 119,330 shares. Ftb Advisors Incorporated has 603 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Company has 15,854 shares. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 3.14M shares. Gamco Et Al invested in 243,600 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can owns 5,996 shares.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $228.80 million activity. On Tuesday, March 5 BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT MEMBER – LLC sold $96.76M worth of Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) or 4.79M shares. 4.31M shares were sold by CENTERBRIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS L P, worth $87.18M.