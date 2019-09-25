Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Shareholder Wade G W & Has Cut Its Stake as Valuation Declined; Boyar Asset Management Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Position as Valuation Rose

Boyar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc sold 2,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 74,923 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.04M, down from 77,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $137.38. About 30.02 million shares traded or 22.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Merck Announces First Phase Three Studies for PCV-15 (V114) Its Investigational Pneumococcal Disease Vaccine; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Data-Storage Case After Congressional Legislation; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS HAS ALSO SHARED INFORMATION IT FOUND ON AMD CHIPS WITH AMD, MICROSOFT, HP, DELL, SOME OTHER SECURITY COS; 17/05/2018 – Saviynt Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; 09/04/2018 – CAFC: BAKER v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-2357 – 2018-04-09; 24/04/2018 – Device Authority Announces Support for Microsoft Azure IoT Hub; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Google gained share, the firm said; 14/05/2018 – ClearSky Data Introduces Scale-Up NAS Capabilities to Combine Flash Performance, Cloud Elasticity, Built-in Backup and Disaster Recovery; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 19/03/2018 – MSFT: IMPROVED MULTI-MEMBER BLOCKCHAIN NETWORKS NOW ON AZURE

Wade G W & Inc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 33.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc sold 145,406 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 282,447 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.61 million, down from 427,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.82. About 3.89 million shares traded or 10.99% up from the average. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone’s TV deal shows price can be right for more than the buyer; 09/05/2018 – Unitymedia GmbH (“Unitymedia”), Unitymedia Hessen GmbH & Co. KG (“Unitymedia Hessen”) and Unitymedia NRW GmbH (“Unitymedia NRW”) announce agreement to sell the Unitymedia Group (as defined below) to Vodafone Group plc (“Vodafone”); 14/05/2018 – Mint: Idea Vodafone may face conflict of interest in telecom tower deal; 11/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL – IF DEAL WITH VODAFONE TERMINATES BECAUSE CONDITION TO GET ANTITRUST APPROVAL IS NOT MET, CO TO BE PAID COMPENSATORY PAYMENT OF EUR 250 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone CEO Vittorio Colao to Depart After a Decade — 3rd Update; 18/04/2018 – BHARTI INFRATEL, INDUS TOWERS MERGER IN FINAL STAGES, ANNOUNCEMENT LIKELY SOON – CNBC TV18 CITING; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone’s Colao to step down as deals complete telecoms group’s ‘reshaping’; 03/05/2018 – Handelsblatt: Vodafone-Unitymedia cable deal sparks opposition; 24/04/2018 – BHARTI INFRATEL -BHARTI AIRTEL AND VODAFONE WILL JOINTLY CONTROL THE COMBINED COMPANY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lifeplan Financial Group Inc Inc accumulated 2,912 shares. Annex Advisory Limited Co stated it has 43,694 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0.13% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Anderson Hoagland And has invested 4.66% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Commercial Bank Of Hawaii has 2.29% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Beese Fulmer Management has 3.21% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 22,675 were accumulated by Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 3.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fruth Management stated it has 25,656 shares or 1.38% of all its holdings. Matarin Capital Mgmt Llc accumulated 24,731 shares. Towercrest Capital Management owns 7,001 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Hightower Trust Lta holds 230,327 shares or 3.89% of its portfolio. Junto Capital Mngmt LP reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stadion Money Management Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 7,003 shares in its portfolio. Madison Investment, Wisconsin-based fund reported 281,224 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

