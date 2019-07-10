Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Shareholder Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Decreased Position; Caterpillar Del Com (CAT) Position Has Lifted by Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 58.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company sold 31,801 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,379 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $407,000, down from 54,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $16.55. About 5.74 million shares traded or 36.91% up from the average. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 43.39% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 08/03/2018 – CELLULAR OPERATORS ASSOCIATION OF INDIA SAYS NEW SPECTRUM CAPS WILL FACILITATE CONSOLIDATION IN INDUSTRY- JIO AND RCOM AND IDEA & VODAFONE; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Qatar: VODAFONE QATAR TO INSPIRE A MOVEMENT TO SAY “SHUKRAN” IN THE HOLY MONTH OF RAMADAN – Doha, 15 May 2018:; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF EUR 18.4 BLN ( “TRANSACTION”); 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 09/05/2018 – Opening Quote: Vodafone goes bananas; Imperial; `Spoons; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone’s Liberty Global Bid Will Make EU Weigh Multi-Play; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone chief bows out after `remarkable transformation’; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES UNITYMEDIA’S RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 26/04/2018 – FITCH: INFRATEL-INDUS MERGER REFLECTS INDIA TELCO CASH PRESSURE; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone burnishes credentials as European telecoms champion

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del Com (CAT) by 124.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,366 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $727,000, up from 2,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $134.29. About 2.34M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar lifts 2018 outlook on robust global demand; 21/03/2018 – Caterpillar Group Meeting Set By Spartan Research for Mar. 28; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – APPROVED 2018 CASH ANNUAL INCENTIVE PLAN AWARD WITH TARGET VALUE OF 115 PCT OF BONFIELD’S BASE SALARY, PRO-RATED BASED ON START DATE; 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in new tariffs on China; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR EXPECTS RESOURCE INDUSTRY MARGINS TO NARROW; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month Total Machines Retail Sales Up 28%; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 03/05/2018 – Caterpillar Announces New Industrial Power Systems Vice President; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Pellette Is Currently Current Energy & Transportation Group Pres; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Net $1.67B

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $956.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Growth Etf (IWO) by 2,423 shares to 97,137 shares, valued at $19.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap Etf (SCZ) by 33,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01M shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Barclays Capital Short Term Corp Bd (SCPB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Ltd Company accumulated 11,871 shares. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust & Com owns 3,949 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 249,390 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Maryland-based Advsr Preferred Limited has invested 0.01% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). 5,285 are owned by Calamos Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation. Duff And Phelps Investment Management holds 6,265 shares. Wms Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.12% or 3,593 shares. Minnesota-based Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Private Asset Mgmt invested 0.22% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Wealth Architects Ltd Llc holds 0.11% or 2,667 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.08% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 926,314 shares. Cambridge Advisors stated it has 12,912 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Allstate Corporation has invested 0.19% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Puzo Michael J stated it has 1,500 shares. 359,863 are held by Citigroup.