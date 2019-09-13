Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Shareholder Riggs Asset Managment Company Trimmed Stake as Market Value Declined; As Nrg Energy (NRG) Stock Price Declined, Beach Point Capital Management LP Has Raised by $875,000 Its Holding

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 7.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The hedge fund held 378,495 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.29M, up from 353,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $38.5. About 2.89 million shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 20/04/2018 – DJ NRG Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRG); 27/03/2018 – NRG AGREES TO ACQUIRE XOOM ENERGY FOR $210 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC SAYS MAINTAINING 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.88; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N -RETIRING DIRECTORS ARE WALT YOUNG, EVAN SILVERSTEIN AND BARRY SMITHERMAN; 05/04/2018 – NRG Energy Withdraws Nomination of Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell for Board, No Other Nominee Named in Place; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy Announces Appointment of Two New Independent Directors; 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – PER AMENDMENT REVOLVING COMMITMENTS IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $120 MLN WILL MATURE ON JULY 1, 2018; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy Announces Retirement of Walt Young, Evan Silverstein and Barry Smitherman From Board; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Adds Teradyne, Exits NRG Energy: 13F

Riggs Asset Managment Company decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 91.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company sold 37,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 3,393 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55,000, down from 41,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $19.98. About 3.10 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses; 28/03/2018 – UK regulator to cap prices BT can charge rivals to use fast broadband; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Deal to Buy Liberty Global European Assets; 20/05/2018 – VODAFONE INDIA TAX ARBITRATION HEARING SET FOR FEBRUARY: PTI; 13/04/2018 – ITALY’S OPEN FIBER SAYS HAS EXTENDED ULTRABROADBAND ACCORD WITH VODAFONE TO COVER 271 ITALIAN CITIES; 25/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE BEFORE END OF FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 31 MARCH 2019; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Puts Unitymedia Ratings On Watch Pos On Vodafone News; 27/03/2018 – VODAFONE ZAMBIA TO START VOICE-OVER DATA SERVICES WITHIN 3 MOS; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover of Liberty Global assets; 27/04/2018 – REG-Anoto establishes new agreements with Vodafone and Welsh Ambulance

Riggs Asset Managment Company, which manages about $300.44M and $178.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Enhance Short Mat Active (MINT) by 4,265 shares to 21,924 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 36,864 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,587 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU).

