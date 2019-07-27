Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Shareholder Pnc Financial Services Group Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.01 Million; Ameren (AEE) Holder Aurora Investment Counsel Cut Position as Market Value Rose

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc sold 56,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 434,848 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.91 million, down from 490,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 11.42% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $18.25. About 10.53M shares traded or 141.41% up from the average. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 43.39% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 08/05/2018 – TELESTE OYJ – TELESTE’S SUBSIDIARY CABLEWAY SIGNS A NEW THREE-YEAR PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH VODAFONE GERMANY; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TO SELL SOME EUROPEAN OPS TO VODAFONE IN EU19B DEAL; 02/04/2018 – Hindu Bus Line: ATC completes Vodafone India’s tower acquisition deal; 22/03/2018 – Vodafone: Merged Company is Vodafone India and Idea Cellular; 23/04/2018 – OneIndia: Idea-Vodafone Merger: DIPP is considering Idea’s seeks to raise FDI limit to 100%; 09/05/2018 – Unitymedia GmbH (“Unitymedia”), Unitymedia Hessen GmbH & Co. KG (“Unitymedia Hessen”) and Unitymedia NRW GmbH (“Unitymedia NRW”) announce agreement to sell the Unitymedia Group (as defined below) to Vodafone Group plc (“Vodafone”); 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – ESTIMATED NET PRESENT VALUE OF OVER EUR 6 BLN AFTER INTEGRATION COSTS; 05/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM -TELEFONICA UK HAS ALSO WON 40 MHZ OF 3.4 GHZ SPECTRUM AT A COST OF £317.7 MLN; 15/05/2018 – New Vodafone CEO Needs `Safe Pair of Hands’ for Deals, Rivalry

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Ameren Corporation (AEE) by 21.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurora Investment Counsel analyzed 5,808 shares as the company's stock rose 5.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,774 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53M, down from 26,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel who had been investing in Ameren Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $76.59. About 1.07 million shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 30.27% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.84% the S&P500.

Analysts await Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, down 14.43% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.97 per share. AEE’s profit will be $203.84 million for 23.07 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Ameren Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AEE shares while 151 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 173.25 million shares or 1.62% less from 176.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Partners Llc invested in 0.06% or 6,124 shares. Guardian Life Insur Co Of America owns 705 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv accumulated 0.07% or 545,198 shares. Blair William And Il has invested 0% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Shell Asset Mngmt Company has 0.11% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Ohio-based Dean Inv Limited Co has invested 0.16% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Norinchukin Commercial Bank The has 46,431 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 0% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Washington Tru State Bank invested in 0% or 400 shares. Cutter & Brokerage has invested 0.07% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Toronto Dominion Comml Bank invested in 0.02% or 158,933 shares. Farmers National Bank & Trust holds 1,272 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Ltd Company reported 3,961 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 425,900 shares.

More notable recent Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ameren Corporation 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on October 31, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Ameren Corporation Directors Declare Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” published on May 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Ameren (NYSE: AEE) Announces 2018 Results and Issues Guidance – PRNewswire” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Is Yielding 2.5% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ameren Missouri requests rate decrease for customers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 05, 2019.