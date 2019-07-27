Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Shareholder P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Decreased Its Position as Shares Declined; Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) as Share Price Rose

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 61.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold 432,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 267,785 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87 million, down from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.89B market cap company. The stock increased 11.42% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $18.25. About 10.53 million shares traded or 141.41% up from the average. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 43.39% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 23/04/2018 – VODAFONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL ASSETS TALKS SEEN IN FINAL STAGES: FT; 05/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – VODAFONE LIMITED HAS WON 50 MHZ OF 3.4 GHZ SPECTRUM AT A COST OF £378.2 MLN; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE – VODAFONE GROUP AND ADITYA BIRLA GROUP ANNOUNCE PROPOSED NEW LEADERSHIP TEAM OF MERGER BETWEEN VODAFONE INDIA AND IDEA CELLULAR; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Announcing Deal to Buy Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 billion; 14/05/2018 – FITCH: TELCO M&A CONVERGENCE DRIVEN, INCUMBENT TIE-UPS UNLIKELY; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group Margherita Della Valle to Become CFO on July 27; 20/05/2018 – VODAFONE INDIA TAX ARBITRATION HEARING SET FOR FEBRUARY: PTI; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Deal to Buy Liberty Global European Assets; 24/04/2018 – BHARTI INFRATEL -BHARTI AIRTEL AND VODAFONE WILL JOINTLY CONTROL THE COMBINED COMPANY; 12/04/2018 – INDIA DOT ASKS VODAFONE, IDEA TO CLEAR DUES BEFORE MERGER: ET

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) by 0.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 108,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 16.13M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $977.84 million, down from 16.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $66.17. About 737,508 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP); 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – MAGELLAN CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $300 MLN ON PROJECT; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34 billion and $1.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL) by 463,336 shares to 866,836 shares, valued at $41.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in L3 Technologies Inc by 79,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,154 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 0.95% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.05 per share. MMP’s profit will be $242.10 million for 15.61 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.