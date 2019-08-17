Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Shareholder Mirador Capital Partners LP Has Trimmed Stake by $1.01 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Payden & Rygel Upped Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $13.84 Million

Mirador Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 52.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp sold 55,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 49,761 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $905,000, down from 105,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.05B market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $18.34. About 3.19 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone CEO’s Departure Overshadows Earnings, Revenue Beat — Earnings Review; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses; 23/04/2018 – OneIndia: Idea-Vodafone Merger: DIPP is considering Idea’s seeks to raise FDI limit to 100%; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – SAYS CEO OF MERGED COMPANY WOULD BE BALESH SHARMA , CURRENTLY CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF VODAFONE INDIA; 16/05/2018 – VODAFONE TO REDEEM IN FULL 5.45% NOTES DUE 2019; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Qatar: VODAFONE QATAR TO INSPIRE A MOVEMENT TO SAY “SHUKRAN” IN THE HOLY MONTH OF RAMADAN – Doha, 15 May 2018:; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS LIBERTY’S VIRGIN MEDIA NOT ON THE AGENDA FOR THE TIME BEING; 10/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Vodafone Group tipped to show strong full year earnings; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – NOTES WERE ISSUED BY VERIZON TO AN INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY OF VODAFONE ON 21 FEBRUARY 2014

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 108.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 99,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 191,500 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.77 million, up from 91,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 4.80M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 23 Months; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALLS ENDS; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick Might Be the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 24/04/2018 – J&J Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 03/04/2018 – Malaysia Eyewear Market Analysis & Outlook 2011-2021 – Key Players are Luxottica, Johnson & Johnson and Hoya Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Johnson & Johnson’s ‘AAA’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets $2.1 Billion Offer for Blood Glucose Monitoring Business; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO APPROVES SALE OF PLANT, MACHINERY OF BHAGALPUR UNIT; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $184.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 89,286 shares to 260,288 shares, valued at $5.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 12,588 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,078 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 25, 2019 : NOK, F, QQQ, TSLA, FB, TAL, BMY, VOD, SNAP, MT, MU, TVIX – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Vodafone: This Selloff Is Overdone – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Earnings dominate premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cinedigm Acquires North America Rights for Action-Packed Thriller “AWAKE” on Digital and VOD August 16 – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 26, 2019 : TWTR, CCO, NOK, SNE, INTC, TPB, BYND, AMD, ARRY, NIO, TVIX, VOD – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81B and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron (NYSE:CVX) by 4,000 shares to 4,750 shares, valued at $585,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 644,900 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson Could Turn Around After its Strong Earnings – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Lilly’s Psoriasis Drug Found Superior To J&J’s Tremfya In Phase 4 Study – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone invested in 165,543 shares. Bancorp Of Stockton accumulated 9,875 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Pacific Co, California-based fund reported 80,707 shares. Inverness Counsel Lc Ny has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Capstone Fincl Inc owns 11,036 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd accumulated 1,272 shares or 0% of the stock. Clark Estates holds 0.13% or 6,007 shares. Wisconsin Capital Management Limited Company owns 3,640 shares. Palisade Asset Management Limited Com invested 2.25% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pictet Retail Bank And Tru Limited accumulated 0.2% or 3,200 shares. Massachusetts-based Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 3.66% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). New England Mgmt Inc holds 3.29% or 34,851 shares in its portfolio. Private Wealth Advsrs reported 33,838 shares. Dock Street Asset Management Inc invested in 0.08% or 1,766 shares. Victory Cap Management accumulated 145,339 shares.