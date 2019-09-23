Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Shareholder Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Has Lifted Holding; Hercules Technology Growth Cap (HTGC) Holder Advisory Research Increased Holding by $309,084

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 5.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc bought 19,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 372,962 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.09M, up from 353,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.84. About 857,323 shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL `WRONG’; 09/05/2018 – EMBARGOED-Fuse takes Fidelity funding to expand its bite-sized learning system; 20/04/2018 – VODAFONE ENDS PARTNER-MARKET AGREEMENT WITH AFRIMAX GROUP; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE INDIA SERVICE REVENUE DOWN 18.7%*, EBITDA DOWN 34.5%*; MERGER WITH IDEA CELLULAR EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN JUNE; 22/03/2018 – Vodafone: Merged Company is Vodafone India and Idea Cellular; 27/05/2018 – Business Std.in: DoT may ask Idea to liberalise spectrum held by Vodafone worth Rs 45 bn; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE ANTICIPATES THAT COMPLETION WILL TAKE PLACE AROUND MIDDLE OF CALENDAR 2019; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone weighs on Britain’s FTSE after CEO steps down; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF EUR 18.4 BLN ( “TRANSACTION”); 05/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM -TELEFONICA UK HAS ALSO WON 40 MHZ OF 3.4 GHZ SPECTRUM AT A COST OF £317.7 MLN

Advisory Research Inc increased its stake in Hercules Technology Growth Cap (HTGC) by 11.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc bought 25,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The hedge fund held 244,474 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.13M, up from 218,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Hercules Technology Growth Cap for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13.48. About 160,617 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 26/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Closes Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 23/05/2018 – TRANSENTERIX, REPORTS LOAN PACT WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 22/03/2018 – Hercules’ Highly Asset Sensitive Debt Investment Portfolio to Generate Additional $0.04 of Net Investment Income Earnings; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 30, 2025; 23/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL PRICES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 05/03/2018 Gibraltar Business Capital Joins Hercules Capital as New Portfolio Company; 05/03/2018 – GIBRALTAR BUSINESS CAPITAL – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS INDEPENDENT SENIOR SECURED ASSET-BASED LENDER & REMAIN AT HEADQUARTERS IN NORTHBROOK; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL CLOSES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 06/03/2018 – Mesoblast Enters Into US$75 Million Non-Dilutive Credit Facility

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold HTGC shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 33.50 million shares or 17.36% more from 28.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Putnam Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Driehaus Capital Mgmt Ltd invested in 69,053 shares or 0.03% of the stock. James Invest Research holds 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 1,800 shares. Sigma Planning holds 37,464 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Naples Glob Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Moreover, Cordasco Fin Ntwk has 0.03% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 2,526 shares. Michigan-based Plante Moran Financial Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Palisade Mngmt Lc Nj has 45,100 shares. 77,282 are held by Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Bb&T Ltd holds 0% or 41,705 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Guggenheim Cap Limited Co accumulated 517,018 shares. Comerica Bancorp has 0% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Prelude Capital Management has 0% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 7,700 shares.

Advisory Research Inc, which manages about $11.47B and $5.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Main Street Capital Corp Com (NYSE:MAIN) by 16,780 shares to 102,078 shares, valued at $4.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plains Gp Holdings Lp by 42,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.07M shares, and cut its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC).

