Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Shareholder Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Has Cut Position by $475,200 as Market Valuation Declined; Provident Investment Management Cut O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) Stake by $765,136 as Stock Declined

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 4.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 1,972 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,614 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.94 million, down from 45,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $385.21. About 414,871 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 29.52% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates O’Reilly Automotive’s Snr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Adjusted Debt to EBITDAR Target Leverage Ratio Updated to 2.50 Times; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Greg Henslee Elected as Director on Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $15.30 TO $15.40; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive Sees FY18 EPS $15.30-EPS $15.40; 16/05/2018 – New Sentences: New Sentences: From a Tweet by Seamas O’Reilly; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Announces Leadership Succession and Update to Target Leverage Ratio; 22/04/2018 – DJ O’Reilly Automotive Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORLY); 26/04/2018 – O’Reilly Auto Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 6.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 26,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 353,062 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42 million, down from 379,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $16.55. About 5.72M shares traded or 38.14% up from the average. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 43.39% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 11/05/2018 – MANDATE: Vodafone USD Multi-Tranche Bond Roadshow May 16-22; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY WILL BE A DISTRIBUTOR RATHER THAN CONTENT ORIGINATOR, WILL WORK WITH CONTENT PROVIDERS LIKE SKY AND EVEN NETFLIX; 09/05/2018 – Champions league Colao takes Vodafone […]; 18/04/2018 – BHARTI INFRATEL, INDUS TOWERS MERGER IN FINAL STAGES, ANNOUNCEMENT LIKELY SOON – CNBC TV18 CITING; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE’S VOD.L COLAO SAYS WILL BE WORKING FLAT OUT UNTIL OCTOBER, SAYS FRANKLY HAS NO PLANS AFTER THAT; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn deal for chunk of Liberty Global; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Tailors Liberty M&A Debt for Investment-Grade Ratings; 10/05/2018 – FirstPost: ICICI-Vodafone loan row: Lok Ranjan, government’s nominee on bank board, transferred to Dept of Personnel; 29/03/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP COMPLETES SALE OF VODAFONE QATAR; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone confirms 18.4 bln euro purchase of Liberty assets

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $510.43 million and $562.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 24,595 shares to 389,063 shares, valued at $13.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.69 EPS, up 9.58% or $0.41 from last year’s $4.28 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $367.12M for 20.53 P/E if the $4.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.05 actual EPS reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.80% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $35.52 million activity. Shares for $14.88M were sold by OREILLY DAVID E. 1,500 shares were sold by BURCHFIELD JAY D, worth $563,880. 50,000 O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares with value of $18.72 million were sold by HENSLEE GREGORY L.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42 million and $609.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 51,010 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $27.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 17,371 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,330 shares, and has risen its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.