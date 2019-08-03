Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Shareholder Jane Street Group Lifted Its Holding; As Ambev Sa (ABEV) Market Value Rose, Glovista Investments Has Lifted by $315,884 Its Stake

Glovista Investments Llc increased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 637.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc bought 78,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The institutional investor held 91,364 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $393,000, up from 12,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.24. About 19.72 million shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and SABMiller Acquisition (Video); 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-AB InBev sets climate, water goals to keep fizz in beer sales; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev sets out new goals for environmental shift; 19/03/2018 – AB-InBev to Expand in Tanzania With New $100 Million Brewery; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO Carlos Brito on the Growing Craft Beer Business (Video); 27/03/2018 – AMBEV S.A. GRANTS FAVORABLE OPINION FOR AROSUCO DEAL HOLDER OK; 14/03/2018 – AMBEV SAYS CCU DEAL APPROVED BY ARGENTINA REGULATOR; 30/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPLETES MERGERS OF ITS RUSSIAN UNIT WITH RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN UNITS OF ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev taps into demand for sustainability; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Trump decides on Iran; UniCredit and AB InBev results

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 521.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 2.99M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 3.57 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.89 million, up from 574,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.32. About 4.74 million shares traded or 4.81% up from the average. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 20/04/2018 – Vodafone Pulls Brand From Three African Nations After Pact Ended; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – EFFECTIVE 1 OCTOBER 2018, VITTORIO COLAO WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER NICK READ; 03/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – COMPLETION OF SALE OF VODAFONE’S STANDALONE TOWER BUSINESS IN INDIA; 09/03/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE INDIA NAMES BALESH SHARMA CEO, AKSHAYA MOONDRA CFO; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE INDIA-FY18 SERVICE REV IMPACTED BY REDUCTION IN INTERCONNECT USAGE CHARGE, INTERNATIONAL TERMINATION CHARGE, SUPPRESSED PRICING IN INDUSTRY; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $22 Billion; 22/03/2018 – CITYFIBRE INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDINGS PLC CITYC.L – CITYFIBRE TO INVEST AT LEAST £30 MLN TO EXPAND FULL FIBRE COVERAGE IN PETERBOROUGH IN PARTNERSHIP WITH VODAFONE; 15/05/2018 – CENTRICA PLC – MARGHERITA DELLA VALLE, NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, APPOINTED AS DIRECTOR AND CFO OF VODAFONE GROUP PLC, WITH EFFECT FROM 27 JULY 2018; 03/05/2018 – VODAFONE EGYPT CEO FROMENT-CURTIL SPEAKS IN CAIRO

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85M and $318.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 21,322 shares to 237,959 shares, valued at $4.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franklin Templeton Etf Tr by 18,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,049 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP).

