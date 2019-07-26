Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Shareholder Hrt Financial Has Trimmed Its Stake by $2.51 Million; As United Rentals (URI) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Restructuring Capital Associates LP Has Trimmed Holding

Hrt Financial Llc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 87.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hrt Financial Llc sold 139,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,386 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $352,000, down from 159,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hrt Financial Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.38. About 5.38M shares traded or 26.97% up from the average. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 43.39% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE INDIA – FY 18 EBITDA AT 77.66 BLN RUPEES; FY18 SERVICE REV AT 348.55 BLN RUPEES, DOWN 18.9 PCT; 27/03/2018 – VODAFONE ZAMBIA COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 12/04/2018 – VODAFONE NZ WILL DEFEND FIBREX CHARGES; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group CEO Vittorio Colao to Be Succeeded by CFO Nick Read; 07/03/2018 – Vodafone at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 26/04/2018 – Vodafone to Sponsor ESL’s Esports Events; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP VOD.L HAS AGREED TO A NEARLY $23 BILLION DEAL TO BUY OPERATIONS IN FOUR EUROPEAN COUNTRIES FROM JOHN MALONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL LBTYA.O; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone’s Vittorio Colao to step down in October; 23/04/2018 – OneIndia: Idea-Vodafone Merger: DIPP is considering Idea’s seeks to raise FDI limit to 100%; 29/03/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE GROUP AND VODAFONE QATAR HAVE ENTERED INTO A FIVE YEAR PARTNER MARKET AGREEMENT

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 10.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp sold 10,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.28M, down from 100,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $127.74. About 1.19M shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.87, EST. $2.47; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 24/05/2018 – United Rentals and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Continue Support for Veterans Through SoldierStrong and Turns for Troops; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS; 02/04/2018 – United Rentals North America I CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 8 Wks; 07/05/2018 – United Rentals Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 08/03/2018 – United Rentals: Michael Kneeland to Continue as CEO; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED 25.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer; 03/05/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $186 FROM $230

Hrt Financial Llc, which manages about $644.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,314 shares to 5,521 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 11,459 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public owns 30,047 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Company holds 1,491 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 3,965 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 124,531 shares. Us National Bank De owns 5,322 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Asset Mgmt invested in 2,989 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Kbc Group Nv owns 9,447 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Umb Bankshares N A Mo reported 0.08% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0.02% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) or 318 shares. Pnc Financial Services has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Los Angeles Management Equity holds 0.02% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 28,364 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Incorporated reported 65,093 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Nordea Inv Management holds 0.05% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) or 211,681 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 15 shares. Prudential Financial reported 0.04% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).