Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Shareholder Hrt Financial Decreased Holding as Valuation Declined; Weatherly Asset Management Trimmed Home Depot (HD) Position by $742,799 as Market Value Rose

Weatherly Asset Management decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 6.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management sold 3,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,176 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.40 million, down from 58,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $213.69. About 2.60M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Hrt Financial Llc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 87.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hrt Financial Llc sold 139,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,386 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $352,000, down from 159,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hrt Financial Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $18.12. About 5.40M shares traded or 22.05% up from the average. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 43.39% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE INDIA – FY 18 EBITDA AT 77.66 BLN RUPEES; FY18 SERVICE REV AT 348.55 BLN RUPEES, DOWN 18.9 PCT; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TO SELL OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, HUNGARY, ROMANIA AND THE CZECH REPUBLIC TO VODAFONE; 28/05/2018 – FAMILY ZONE CYBER SAFETY LTD FZO.AX – TO LAUNCH IN INDIA WITH VODAFONE AND MICROMAX; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS NO CHANGE IN STATUS OF LIBERTY GLOBAL JOINT-VENTURE IN NETHERLANDS AFTER WIDER DEAL; 20/04/2018 – VODAFONE COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 20/04/2018 – VODAFONE ENDS PARTNER-MARKET AGREEMENT WITH AFRIMAX GROUP; 24/04/2018 – BHARTI INFRATEL -BHARTI AIRTEL AND VODAFONE HAVE AGREED A CAPITAL STRUCTURE AND DIVIDEND POLICY WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE IMPLEMENTED POST COMPLETION; 12/04/2018 – VODAFONE UK – COMPLETED FIRST TEST OF NEW 5G SPECTRUM ACROSS AN EXISTING LIVE NETWORK BETWEEN MANCHESTER AND CO’S HEADQUARTERS IN NEWBURY, BERKSHIRE; 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE AND ESL ANNOUNCE INTERNATIONAL ESPORTS PARTNERSHIP; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Vodafone Group PLC Otlk To Neg; Afrms Rtg

Hrt Financial Llc, which manages about $644.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 13,486 shares to 27,162 shares, valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.29 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.