Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Share Value Declined While Riggs Asset Managment Company Decreased Its Position; As Oneok (OKE) Market Valuation Rose, Payden & Rygel Lowered Holding by $3.77 Million

Riggs Asset Managment Company decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 91.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company sold 37,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 3,393 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55,000, down from 41,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.84. About 2.44 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 27/04/2018 – ANOTO GROUP AB ANOT.ST – AGREEMENT ENABLED ANOTO TOTO EXTEND ITS RELATIONSHIP WITH VODAFONE CUSTOMER, WELSH AMBULANCE SERVICES TRUST; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVAL, WITH COMPLETION ANTICIPATED AROUND MIDDLE OF CALENDAR 2019; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS NO GEOGRAPHIC OVERLAP SO NO REDUCTION IN COMPETITION; 22/03/2018 – Vodafone: Akshaya Moondra To Be CFO of Merged Vodafone India, Idea Cellular; 03/05/2018 – Vodafone closes in on game-changing Liberty Global deal; 15/05/2018 – TEAMTALK SELLS REST OF STAKE IN FARMSIDE TO VODAFONE FOR NZ$3M; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone’s Liberty Global Bid Will Make EU Weigh Multi-Play; 25/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – MERGER OF BHARTI INFRATEL AND INDUS TOWERS; 25/05/2018 – ILIAD TO HOLD PRESS CONFERENCE IN ITALY ON TUESDAY TO UNVEIL ITS “REVOLUTION” OF THE ITALIAN TELECOMS SECTOR; 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO

Payden & Rygel decreased its stake in Oneok (OKE) by 20.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel sold 55,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 209,300 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.40 million, down from 264,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Oneok for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $73.63. About 2.61 million shares traded or 31.38% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 20/04/2018 – DJ ONEOK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OKE); 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c Vs. 77c; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: No Operational Interruptions on Oneok’s Pipelines; 17/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $60 TARGET PRICE; 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK CEO SAYS CO. MAKING PROGRESS ON GROWTH PROJECTS

Riggs Asset Managment Company, which manages about $300.44 million and $178.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 36,864 shares to 208,587 shares, valued at $27.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc Core Msci Emkt Etf (IEMG) by 129,311 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,745 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Gs Software Index (IGV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold OKE shares while 224 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 298.07 million shares or 1.39% less from 302.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Everett Harris & Ca reported 168,488 shares. Rice Hall James & Assoc Ltd Liability owns 4,232 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 196,459 shares. Plancorp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.29% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) or 10,757 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt has 0.04% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 18,936 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 728,060 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Hightower Lta, Texas-based fund reported 15,738 shares. Services Automobile Association has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Capital Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4,799 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 39,885 are held by First Dallas Incorporated. Bessemer holds 0.02% or 82,271 shares. 61,400 are held by Macquarie Limited. Carroll Financial Inc owns 315 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Lp reported 0.2% stake. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 0.03% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.75 per share. OKE’s profit will be $309.73M for 24.54 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.