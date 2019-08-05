Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Position Lifted by Country Club Trust Company; Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Price Declined While United Asset Strategies Increased Position

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 33.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 24,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 98,298 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.81M, up from 73,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.59. About 17.46M shares traded or 31.21% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will end on June 11 – FCC; 08/03/2018 – Google defeats Zombie Go Boom ‘Adpocalypse’ lawsuit; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: Verizon to Launch Public-Safety Dedicated Core Thursday; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK; 21/03/2018 – Facebook, Cambridge Analytica sued in U.S. by users over data harvesting; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G CITIES ON TRACK TO LAUNCH LATER THIS YEAR; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON – CLOSED ITS ACQUISITION OF MOMENT, A NEW YORK-BASED DESIGN AND STRATEGY FIRM; 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny

Country Club Trust Company increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 44.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company bought 68,581 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 221,664 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03M, up from 153,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.32. About 4.74M shares traded or 4.15% up from the average. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 25/04/2018 – Vodafone Group: Merger of Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers; 22/03/2018 – VETRYA SPA VTY.Ml – SIGNS VIA UNIT AGREEMENT WITH VODAFONE SPAGNA FOR THE SUPPLY OF MOBILE PAYMENT SERVICES; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone and Liberty Global deal is ‘a total win for consumers,’ says Liberty CEO; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 rating to Tele Columbus’ amended loan and new notes; outlook positive; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Deal to Buy Liberty Global European Assets; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group CEO Vittorio Colao to Be Succeeded by CFO Nick Read; 09/05/2018 – British-based Vodafone will buy some European assets of U.S. cable company Liberty Global for $21.8 billion; 18/04/2018 – BRIEF-Bharti lnfratel, lndus Towers Merger In Final Stages- CNBC TV18 Citing; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TOTAL REVENUE DOWN 2.2% TO EUR 46.6 BLN, PRIMARILY DUE TO DECONSOLIDATION OF VODAFONE NETHERLANDS AND FX MOVEMENTS; 25/04/2018 – VODAFONE – ALL PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF 11.15% STAKE WILL BE FOR BENEFIT OF ENTITY RESULTING FROM MERGER OF VODAFONE INDIA AND IDEA GROUP

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 119,355 shares to 304,417 shares, valued at $4.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 4,344 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,364 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).

