Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Position Lifted by Advisors Capital Management Llc; Celgene (CELG) Position Held by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service bought 28,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 769,507 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.60M, up from 741,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $96.8. About 2.66 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 22/03/2018 – New! Poised for an FDA pitch, Novartis lays out all its PhIII cards on MS drug siponimod $NVS $CELG etc; 10/04/2018 – Celgene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 24/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – REMAINING AUTHORIZATION WILL BE USED IN CONTINUING OPEN-ENDED PROGRAM EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Investors’ ‘negative’ views on Celgene may be ‘warranted,’ analyst says; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS & CELGENE EXPAND BISPECIFIC ANTIBODY PACT; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 26/04/2018 – Crestline Investors Refinances $361 Million Denali Capital CLO XII; 09/04/2018 – FierceBiotech: According to people “briefed on its plans”, and talking to FT journos, Celgene is “hunting for acquisition; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP SEES 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS ABOUT $6.31 WITH DILUTION FROM JUNO

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 23.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc bought 180,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 943,885 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.56 million, up from 763,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.82. About 3.52 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPRESENTS A STEP CHANGE IN EUROPE’S TRANSITION TO A GIGABIT SOCIETY AND A TRANSFORMATIVE COMBINATION FOR VODAFONE THAT WILL GENERATE SIGNIFICANT VALUE FOR SHAREHOLDERS; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone and Liberty Global deal is ‘a total win for consumers,’ says Liberty CEO; 09/05/2018 – DEUTCHE TELEKOM CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD DISTORT COMPETITION; 24/04/2018 – BHARTI INFRATEL LTD – BOARD OF COMBINED CO WILL COMPRISE OF 11 DIRECTORS, OF WHOM THREE WILL BE APPOINTED BY EACH OF BHARTI AIRTEL AND VODAFONE; 10/05/2018 – Fitch: No Impact on UPC’s ‘BB-‘ Rating from Announced Liberty Global Vodafone Transaction; 23/05/2018 – Italy to auction 5G frequencies by end-September; 12/04/2018 – VODAFONE UK – COMPLETED FIRST TEST OF NEW 5G SPECTRUM ACROSS AN EXISTING LIVE NETWORK BETWEEN MANCHESTER AND CO’S HEADQUARTERS IN NEWBURY, BERKSHIRE; 18/05/2018 – TELE COLUMBUS WOULD LIKE TO BUY SOME VODAFONE ASSETS: WIWO; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – 2019 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE: ORGANIC ADJUSTED EBITDA GROWTH (EXCLUDING SETTLEMENTS AND UK HANDSET FINANCING) OF 1 – 5%; FCF PRE-SPECTRUM OF AT LEAST EUR 5.2 BLN (INCLUDING EUR 0; 15/05/2018 – Permanent Digital Revolution Faces Vodafone’s New Boss–Heard on the Street

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,219 are held by Janney Cap Mgmt Limited Liability. Yhb Inv Advisors owns 46,577 shares. 6,900 were reported by Smith Asset Group Limited Partnership. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0.19% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 581,753 were reported by Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg. Thomasville Commercial Bank owns 32,437 shares. First Midwest Financial Bank Tru Division invested in 0.22% or 17,072 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 202,452 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Hanson Mcclain owns 100 shares. Pointstate Capital Limited Partnership reported 2.89% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 421,303 were accumulated by Nomura Inc. Polar Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.13% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). The New York-based Eulav Asset Management has invested 0.95% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Element Cap Ltd holds 0.3% or 104,695 shares in its portfolio. Hallmark Capital Management Inc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

