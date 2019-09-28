Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Position Has Lifted by Drw Securities Llc; Buckingham Capital Management Lowered Its Position in Builders Firstsource Com S (BLDR) by $5.24 Million

Buckingham Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc Com S (BLDR) by 31.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc sold 327,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.72% . The hedge fund held 724,241 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.21M, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Builders Firstsource Inc Com S for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $20.39. About 639,062 shares traded. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 1.77% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDR News: 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%, EST. +24.2%

Drw Securities Llc increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 30.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drw Securities Llc bought 152,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 660,144 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.78M, up from 507,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drw Securities Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $19.83. About 2.56 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 06/04/2018 – Economic Times: Vodafone plans ambush marketing during IPL to upstage Reliance Jio; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – FINAL DIVIDEND PER SHARE OF 10.23 EUROCENTS, UP 2.0%, GIVING TOTAL DIVIDENDS PER SHARE FOR YEAR OF 15.07 EUROCENTS; 29/03/2018 – VODAFONE – QATAR FOUNDATION COMPLETS ACQUISITION OF VODAFONE EUROPE’S STAKE IN JV COMPANY – VODAFONE, QATAR FOUNDATION – THAT CONTROLS VODAFONE QATAR; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group Margherita Della Valle to Become CFO on July 27; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses; 27/04/2018 – REG-Anoto establishes new agreements with Vodafone and Welsh Ambulance; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPRESENTS A STEP CHANGE IN EUROPE’S TRANSITION TO A GIGABIT SOCIETY AND A TRANSFORMATIVE COMBINATION FOR VODAFONE THAT WILL GENERATE SIGNIFICANT VALUE FOR SHAREHOLDERS; 25/05/2018 – ILIAD TO HOLD PRESS CONFERENCE IN ITALY ON TUESDAY TO UNVEIL ITS “REVOLUTION” OF THE ITALIAN TELECOMS SECTOR; 15/05/2018 – New Vodafone CEO Needs `Safe Pair of Hands’ for Deals, Rivalry; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone-Liberty Deal Gets Reaction From Competitors (Video)

More notable recent Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Builders FirstSource to Host Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 5, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Builders FirstSource Launches Offering of $300 Million of Senior Secured Notes due 2027 – GlobeNewswire” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) Chad Crow on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Analysts await Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 10.45% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.67 per share. BLDR’s profit will be $69.33 million for 8.50 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Builders FirstSource, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 20 investors sold BLDR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 88.13 million shares or 2.15% more from 86.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Wolverine Asset Ltd has 0% invested in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) for 12,214 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 1.49 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. 18,500 are owned by Fund Mngmt. New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc has invested 0.07% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). 81,264 are owned by Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp. Amalgamated Comml Bank stated it has 0.01% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Principal Fin Group Incorporated holds 17,995 shares. Legal General Group Inc Public Ltd Company invested in 0% or 86,832 shares. Texas-based King Luther Management has invested 0.03% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Signaturefd Llc holds 0% or 120 shares. Prns Ltd invested in 126,100 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Hbk Invests Lp invested in 14,700 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al holds 0.03% or 66,734 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 3.22 million shares or 0.28% of its portfolio.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17 billion and $811.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips Van Heusen Corp Com S (NYSE:PVH) by 185,345 shares to 220,345 shares, valued at $20.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conns Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:CONN) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 390,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Industrial Select Sect Spdr (XLI).

Drw Securities Llc, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FXI) by 286,980 shares to 176,889 shares, valued at $7.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Star Fd Vg Tl Intl Stk (VXUS) by 198,497 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,931 shares, and cut its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI).