Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Market Value Declined While Gradient Investments Decreased Holding by $1.01 Million; Kirby (KEX) Shareholder Tygh Capital Management Cut Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Gradient Investments Llc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 96.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc sold 63,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 2,040 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33,000, down from 65,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.85. About 3.38 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover Liberty Global assets; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – KUMAR MANGALAM BIRLA WILL BE NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF MERGED COMPANY; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone’s Colao to step down as deals complete telecoms group’s ‘reshaping’; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – NICK READ WILL BECOME GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE- DESIGNATE; 15/05/2018 – New Vodafone CEO Needs `Safe Pair of Hands’ for Deals, Rivalry; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VALUES ACQUIRED OPERATIONS AT FY2019E MULTIPLES OF 12.5X OPFCF 1 AND 8.6X EBITDA; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone’s Liberty Global Bid Will Make EU Weigh Multi-Play; 24/04/2018 – BHARTI-INDUS DEAL VALUES VODAFONE’S SHAREHOLDING AT $4.3B; 09/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom: Vodafone-Liberty deal would distort competition

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Kirby Corporation (KEX) by 42.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 55,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% . The institutional investor held 74,537 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.89 million, down from 130,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kirby Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $80.47. About 452,117 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 4.85% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp 1Q EPS 54c; 02/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation To Webcast Analyst Day; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees 2Q EPS 30c-EPS 50c; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q REV. $741.7M, EST. $696.1M; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS; 08/05/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TARGA RESOURCES CORP’S INLAND MARINE TANK BARGE BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.3 MLN IN CASH; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP

More notable recent Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Selling Vodafone: Mistakes Made And Lessons Learned – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exane upgrades Vodafone to Outperform – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Undervalued Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Vodafone Group is a Top 10 SAFE International Dividend Stock (VOD) – Nasdaq” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Should Vodafone Shareholders Expect A Dividend Cut? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 29, 2018.

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72 million and $1.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 20,508 shares to 194,021 shares, valued at $8.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 9,763 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,305 shares, and has risen its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS).

Analysts await Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 1.43% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KEX’s profit will be $42.53M for 28.33 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Kirby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.13% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kirby Corporation Announces Date For 2019 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on April 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Kirby Corporation Closes the Acquisition of the Cenac Marine Services Marine Transportation Fleet – GlobeNewswire” published on March 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Kirby Corporation Amends and Restates Credit Agreement – GlobeNewswire” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Kirby Corporation’s (NYSE:KEX) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ongoing Trade War Might Derail the Technical Argument for CSX Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 14 investors sold KEX shares while 82 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 55.59 million shares or 1.66% less from 56.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 136,675 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Frontier Management Co Limited Company reported 561,818 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. D E Shaw And Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.03% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Vanguard Gp reported 5.15M shares. Macquarie Ltd has 386,885 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Norman Fields Gottscho Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 6,000 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0% or 159 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0.01% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Cushing Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 11,569 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has invested 0.04% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Amg National Tru State Bank owns 10,763 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 0% or 80,428 shares in its portfolio.